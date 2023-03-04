Home Health “Covid? No lab leaks”/ “Meningitis vaccine is free”
Health

“Covid? No lab leaks”/ “Meningitis vaccine is free”

by admin
“Covid? No lab leaks”/ “Meningitis vaccine is free”

The professor Matteo Bassetti, chief of infectious diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa was a guest as usual on the Rai Uno program, Good morning Wellness. In connection, the Ligurian white coat commented on the main health news of the week. “The news of the day? This is a sad week – Professor Bassetti began speaking with Vira Carbone – a 17-year-old boy died of type B meningococcal meningitis”.

Francesca Reggiani: “I had 3 miscarriages”/ “My mother died young and…”

So Bassetti wanted to clarify: “Let’s say something important: meningitis is a preventable disease, there are 4 vaccines against the disease. What I mean is that it would be good for all the regions to give citizens the opportunity to get these vaccines for free, many regions already do it, others don’t, I think it is essential to give everyone free of charge ”. And again: “That boy – referring to the case of the 17-year-old who died of meningitis – who died may not have had those consequences if he had been vaccinated. The vaccine is a great achievement so let’s make it available to everyone so that they can use it “.

MATILDE BRANDI AND PARTNER FRANCESCO TAFANELLI/ She: “He had been writing to me for two years”

MATTEO BASSETTI: “MY IDEA ON THE ORIGIN OF COVID…”

The discussion then moved on on the origins of covid, in the light of what the FBI has recently said about an escape from a laboratory: “My idea – explained Bassetti – is that of medical science. It is a zoonosis, an infectious disease which comes from animals. It was isolated two years earlier in bats so it’s likely that it came from there. Was the Wuhan lab working on that virus? I don’t think we deliberately spread it.”

See also  Medical climate in the 4th quarter of 2022: Free fall has slowed down

“So my idea is that it comes from animals and through an intermediate host then it came to us. We have to be very careful and believe in scientific data – Bassetti concluded – and today scientific publications tell us that covid comes from animals”.

Giancarlo Fisichella: “Death of my father Roberto terrible” / “Killed by cancer”

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Fiorentina-Milan, the official formations: Bennacer is back, Ikone...

Manifesto for Peace or Manifesto for Helplessness? –...

how is the president of the USA now?

According to the RKI, the proportion of omicron...

Biden had a skin tumor removed

Atalanta-Udinese 0-0, video and highlights: Silvestri decisive, braking...

Herpangina in children & adults

Isn’t it illegal to make false promises in...

Electronic prescription sent by the doctor: everything changes...

200 thousand Moscow soldiers who died in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy