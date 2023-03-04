The professor Matteo Bassetti, chief of infectious diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa was a guest as usual on the Rai Uno program, Good morning Wellness. In connection, the Ligurian white coat commented on the main health news of the week. “The news of the day? This is a sad week – Professor Bassetti began speaking with Vira Carbone – a 17-year-old boy died of type B meningococcal meningitis”.

So Bassetti wanted to clarify: “Let’s say something important: meningitis is a preventable disease, there are 4 vaccines against the disease. What I mean is that it would be good for all the regions to give citizens the opportunity to get these vaccines for free, many regions already do it, others don’t, I think it is essential to give everyone free of charge ”. And again: “That boy – referring to the case of the 17-year-old who died of meningitis – who died may not have had those consequences if he had been vaccinated. The vaccine is a great achievement so let’s make it available to everyone so that they can use it “.

MATTEO BASSETTI: “MY IDEA ON THE ORIGIN OF COVID…”

The discussion then moved on on the origins of covid, in the light of what the FBI has recently said about an escape from a laboratory: “My idea – explained Bassetti – is that of medical science. It is a zoonosis, an infectious disease which comes from animals. It was isolated two years earlier in bats so it’s likely that it came from there. Was the Wuhan lab working on that virus? I don’t think we deliberately spread it.”

“So my idea is that it comes from animals and through an intermediate host then it came to us. We have to be very careful and believe in scientific data – Bassetti concluded – and today scientific publications tell us that covid comes from animals”.

