Home Business Rete Tim, Cdp convenes the board of directors to present its offer
Business

Rete Tim, Cdp convenes the board of directors to present its offer

by admin
Rete Tim, Cdp convenes the board of directors to present its offer

Cdp convenes the board of directors for the offer on the Tim network

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has convened a extraordinary board for tomorrow, Sunday 5 April, to present an offer on the network Tim. The goal, according to what transpires, is to present the offer before theopening of markets on Monday 6 April.

Regulatory risks

According to the figures circulated in recent days, the economic proposal of CDP would not differ substantially from that of the US fund Kkrwhich he had offered 18 billion. Tim’s board would thus have to choose between the offer of usa backgroundalready judged low (in the board they evaluate the network about 40% more but from the Americans they expect a raise of no more than 10%) as well as full of conditions deemed inadmissible, and that of Cdp, similar but accompanied by heavy regulatory risks. In fact, CDP also has 60% of Tim’s main competitor on the network, Open Fiber.

Vivendi’s obstacle

A further obstacle is represented by the French shareholder Vivendiwhich evaluates the network 31 billion and with his 24% of the capital he can block the extraordinary assembly.

In recent days, the CEO of Cdp Equity, Francesco Mele he recalled how it was not easy to submit an offer for the Tim network. “There are implications industrial, legal and competitive which must be carefully evaluated. Then there is a political design which indicates what is the desire to create one National Network a public scrutiny which can be done in many ways and not necessarily with us”.

You may also like

United Kingdom, gender ideology imposed in schools: mass...

In love with Kassel – review of the...

China, Xi strengthens control over the economy. For...

Process workflow – what’s the difference?

Russia, another mysterious murder: Sputnik vaccine scientist killed

February new energy vehicle sales list: BYD accounted...

MoPeG event on April 26th, 2022 – corporate...

Covid investigation, silences on the red zone. Fontana:...

The car machine will be OTA upgraded to...

Made a 1000 percent plus with just one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy