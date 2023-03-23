Esome like it, others hate it, as a child you sometimes cheated around it – but in the end it is part of every morning and evening routine: brushing your teeth. Successful cleaning depends to a large extent on the right technique (at this point, just remember that one visit from the hated school dentist, who made you practice cleaning “from top to bottom” on an oversized plastic set of teeth ). But the right tool is also important. While more and more sophisticated models are coming onto the market, especially with electric toothbrushes (like various household appliances, brushes are also becoming “smarter”), when it comes to toothpaste on drugstore shelves, people often still use the traditional types. But the Results of the newly published “Eco-Test” show: Not all of these creams are equally good.

According to the consumer magazine, a good toothpaste should “protect against tooth decay and do without controversial substances”. “Öko-Test” put 48 universal toothpastes under the microscope in the laboratory, 17 of them with natural cosmetics certification. In addition to the price and the proportion of recycled plastic in the tubes, test factors included the fluoride content and the occurrence of questionable ingredients. In the end, only 13 toothpastes were able to meet the stated requirements, nine of them with the top rating of “very good”. On the other hand, a total of 17 creams were rated with a straight six.

Too little fluoride, too much titanium dioxide

There are two main problems with the “failures”. Toothpastes that contain fluoride can provide effective protection against tooth decay. At least 1000 milligrams should be converted per kilo, the effectiveness is scientifically proven. In addition to caries prophylaxis, fluoride can also support the remineralization of the teeth and, by forming a kind of protective film, protect the tooth enamel from acid attacks. But in a total of eight toothpastes, seven of which are certified as natural cosmetics, it is completely absent. However, in many cases the heavy metal lead was found here, which in the present quantity exceeds the value defined as technically avoidable by the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL).



Controversial white pigment: The “Öko-Test” researchers found the banned titanium dioxide in 21 of 48 toothpastes.

In addition, the controversial dye titanium dioxide was detected in 21 of the creams tested. At the beginning of 2022, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) banned this in food, as it cannot be ruled out that the white pigment can be genetically harmful. Titanium dioxide is still permitted in the cosmetics sector. However, many of the affected manufacturers reported back to “Öko-Test” that they wanted to change the recipe soon.

In addition, many toothpastes have been criticized for containing sodium lauryl sulfate for a better foaming effect. This is an aggressive surfactant that irritates the mucous membranes. In addition, PEG/PEG derivatives were found in some products, which make the mucous membranes more permeable to foreign substances.

The toothpaste winners and losers

Overall, the pastes with natural cosmetics certification performed better than those without such a seal. According to the test results, the Alverde 5 in 1 toothpaste Nanaminze, the Dontodent herbal toothpaste, the Dentalux 3-fold protection freshness gel can continue to be used on the toothbrush, whether it is WLAN-enabled or simply made of wood. The well-known Elmex caries protection toothpaste is also among the test winners with the grade “good”. All of them contain sufficient fluoride but no titanium dioxide. And six of them are also pretty cheap at 0.39 cents.

Now to the test losers: Among them there are all sorts of well-known names, including three varieties from the Colgate brand. Blend-A-Med Complete Protect Expert Deep Cleansing and Blend-A-Med All-Round Protection Classic as well as Dentagard herbs and Odol-Med 3 Original are also penalized by “Öko-Test” with a six due to questionable ingredients. In the case of natural cosmetics-certified products, the Dr. Hauschka Med Minze Toothpaste Forte and Dentural Natural Toothpaste were rated “unsatisfactory” due to the lack of fluoride. Last but not least, it also applies to the Aronal gum protection, which the author herself has standing by the washbasin in the bathroom – and will now remove as soon as possible.