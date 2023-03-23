Home Health Toothpaste in the eco-test: These products failed
Toothpaste in the eco-test: These products failed

Esome like it, others hate it, as a child you sometimes cheated around it – but in the end it is part of every morning and evening routine: brushing your teeth. Successful cleaning depends to a large extent on the right technique (at this point, just remember that one visit from the hated school dentist, who made you practice cleaning “from top to bottom” on an oversized plastic set of teeth ). But the right tool is also important. While more and more sophisticated models are coming onto the market, especially with electric toothbrushes (like various household appliances, brushes are also becoming “smarter”), when it comes to toothpaste on drugstore shelves, people often still use the traditional types. But the Results of the newly published “Eco-Test” show: Not all of these creams are equally good.

According to the consumer magazine, a good toothpaste should “protect against tooth decay and do without controversial substances”. “Öko-Test” put 48 universal toothpastes under the microscope in the laboratory, 17 of them with natural cosmetics certification. In addition to the price and the proportion of recycled plastic in the tubes, test factors included the fluoride content and the occurrence of questionable ingredients. In the end, only 13 toothpastes were able to meet the stated requirements, nine of them with the top rating of “very good”. On the other hand, a total of 17 creams were rated with a straight six.

Too little fluoride, too much titanium dioxide

There are two main problems with the “failures”. Toothpastes that contain fluoride can provide effective protection against tooth decay. At least 1000 milligrams should be converted per kilo, the effectiveness is scientifically proven. In addition to caries prophylaxis, fluoride can also support the remineralization of the teeth and, by forming a kind of protective film, protect the tooth enamel from acid attacks. But in a total of eight toothpastes, seven of which are certified as natural cosmetics, it is completely absent. However, in many cases the heavy metal lead was found here, which in the present quantity exceeds the value defined as technically avoidable by the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL).


Controversial white pigment: The “Öko-Test” researchers found the banned titanium dioxide in 21 of 48 toothpastes.
:


Image: Finn Winkler

In addition, the controversial dye titanium dioxide was detected in 21 of the creams tested. At the beginning of 2022, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) banned this in food, as it cannot be ruled out that the white pigment can be genetically harmful. Titanium dioxide is still permitted in the cosmetics sector. However, many of the affected manufacturers reported back to “Öko-Test” that they wanted to change the recipe soon.

