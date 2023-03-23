How many times have you wanted to scroll from the video you are watching to the next one without lifting a finger, perhaps because your hands are busy doing something else? With this simple guide you will learn how to do it, using only your voice.

All this is possible, because within the iOS operating system there are several functions little known to most but which can be very useful to us like this one, which will prove to be convenient especially with social applications such as TikTok and Instagram, or the one to change the file extension on the iPhone.

So, to activate the voice commands, follow the steps below:

Open up “Settings”click on “Accessibility”>“Voice Control”>“Set up Voice Control”>“Continues” and confirm. Maybe take a look at the language too, even if English is the basis.

Head up “Customize Commands” > “Create new command” and type the phrase or word you want to use as a voice command, such as “Next”.

Select “Action” > “Perform custom gesture” and draw a line from bottom to top. Saved.

Returned to the previous screen, i.e “Create new command”click on “Application” and choose the apps you want to use voice commands with, like Instagram. Saved for the last time.

Maybe you won’t need it when you have to sign a document with your iPhone though it will be pleasant to shout “Next” when you find yourself on Instagram and your hands are busy washing the dishes.