Members of the FANB and CSOs participated in the Caribe Wave 2023 international tsunami simulation, in Monagas

This Thursday, March 23, 522 officials from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the Citizen Safety and Prevention Bodies (OSC), participated in the Caribe Wave 2023 international tsunami drill in Monagas.

This was reported by Major General (FANB) Ernesto Edmundo Pérez Mota, commander of Zodi No. 52 Monagas, from the “Félix Armando Núñez Beauperthuy” National High School in the Los Guaritos sector in Maturín, where he was accompanied by the Secretary for Prevention and Security Citizen, colonel (FANB) Eduardo Alberto Almérida Padrón; the director of the Fire Department, Colonel (B) Jonathan Morales; the director of Monagas Civil Protection, Raúl González; the director of that body in the Monaguense capital, Lennys Rodríguez, and officials from the different security and prevention institutions.

More than 4,750 participants in Caribe Wave 2023

General Pérez Mota explained that this exercise was carried out simultaneously throughout the country, at exactly 10:00 in the morning and was carried out in spaces of the 13 municipalities of the entity.

The military authority indicated that this important event had the participation of 4,759 people, including children and young students, teachers, as well as the community in general.

He explained that, during the exercise, the evacuation of the educational facilities and the location of the children and staff in a safe space were carried out, in addition to simulating first aid care in emergencies, with the immediate action of the Fire Department, Protection Civil and police forces.

He urged the community to get involved in this type of exercise to learn about prevention measures in the presence of any natural event.

The head of Zodi Monagas explained that for this activity, the officials developed previous tasks in all the municipalities, with the aim of guiding the participants on what to do before, during and after this type of natural phenomenon.

In this regard, the Secretary of Prevention and Citizen Security added that, through the Preventive Front, prevention brigades are being formed throughout the entity that receive training on prevention measures in the face of adverse events.

The Colonel added that, in the event of any emergency, citizens must call Ven911 and establish communication with the prevention and security agencies of each peace quadrant.

Also read: The search for Nazareth Marín continues! She went out to the beach with her friends and disappeared