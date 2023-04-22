Home » Clochard dies in Pavia from the fumes of the stove – Lombardy
by admin
He lived in a shelter on the outskirts of the city

(ANSA) – PAVIA, APRIL 21 – A 60-year-old homeless person died today in a fire in the wooden shed where he lived, near the Ticino river in a suburban area of ​​Pavia. From an initial examination of the body, transported to the university’s Institute of Forensic Medicine, it appears that the man’s death was caused by carbon monoxide fumes caused by the malfunctioning of a heater. And always the failure of the stove would have caused the fire.

Within minutes, the shed was on fire. When help arrived, there was nothing more they could do. Police investigations are underway. (HANDLE).

