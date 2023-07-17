Home » .close to Michal Oláh: Three perspectives on the mission | Company | .a week
.close to Michal Oláh: Three perspectives on the mission

.close to Michal Oláh: Three perspectives on the mission

July 16, 2023

On July 15, 2023, the editor of the week, Michal Oláh, moderated a garden discussion in Bratislava’s Lamač about personal experiences and different perspectives on the humanitarian mission of the Brazilian doctor Antónia Pareira Cruz, the Polish soldier Slawomir Jednoróg and the Polish-Slovak priest Leonard Pawlak. They share a common experience with a mission in Angola during the civil war.

