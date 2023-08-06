Home » Cloudy and rainy, 15 to just over 20 degrees
Cloudy and rainy, 15 to just over 20 degrees

by admin
Rain is forecast for some parts of Germany (archive image). (picture alliance / Jochen Eckel / Jochen Eckel)

Tomorrow cloudy to heavily cloudy, locally showers and thunderstorms. Heavy gusts of wind on the coasts. In the course of the day in the west increased loosening. 15 to 21 degrees.

The further prospects:
On Tuesday cloudy with occasional breaks. Little chance of showers in the north, otherwise mostly dry. Strong to stormy gusts in the northeast. Heavy gusts of wind on the coasts. 18 to 23 degrees.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 6th, 2023.

