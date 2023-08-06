Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | EU sources: “Agreement found in Jeddah on respect for the integrity of the Ukrainian territory”

•Raid against a blood transfusion center in Kupiansk (Kharkiv). Donetsk pro-Russians: Â«University hit with Kiev cluster bombsÂ»

• EU sources: Â«Agreement found in Jeddah on the integrity of the Ukrainian territoryÂ». China also participates in the summit.

• The Ukrainian minister Kuleba after the phone call with his Turkish colleague Fidan: Â«Turkey will try to restore the agreement on wheatÂ».

01:38 – Kiev denounces: Russia brings grain harvested in Kherson to Crimea

New complaint from the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine: Russia is allegedly bringing large quantities of grain harvested in the occupied areas of Kherson to Crimea. A sort of expropriation which according to some observers could be used by Moscow to further destabilize the system of supplying grain to poor countries.

01:40 – THE MILITARY POINT – The war in the Black Sea, messages and objectives



Sevastopol, the Kerch bridge, the Novorossiysk base are distant goals. Yet Kiev has managed to extend the range of maritime drones – almost 800 kilometers – giving great depth to its activity. She had promised it by announcing that she would intensify operations in nearby “theaters” but also in Russia. He updated his weapons, protected their communications (essential for driving boats), made them more devastating with loads of up to 450 kilograms of explosives. All this – we repeat – without having a Navy since the few units it had were sunk.

01:38 – Oligarch Usmanov: Your sanctions hurt me

(by Andrea Nicastro) Rich. For the Sunday Times he is the most generous benefactor of the United Kingdom in the last 20 years. He now lives mainly in Uzbekistan, but, before the sanctions, with 15/20 billion of personal assets he was at home in Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and, of course, Russia. Chatted. Like anyone who made his fortune in the post-Soviet era or spent 6 years in prison before being rehabilitated, he is said to be an oligarch: close to both the underworld and Moscow’s political elite. What better way to infuriate him: â€˜Oligarch me? Never». Awarded. In Arzachena he is an honorary citizen, in Italy commendatore, in Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan he has received every available honor. For 15 years he was also president of the International Fencing Federation. Sanctioned. As a Russian tycoon he is in the crosshairs of Western sanctions. In many years of success he has always kept away from the spotlight, even when (it has been written) he helped put Carlo Ancelotti on the Everton bench or defended the Kommersant newspaper from Russian propaganda. He probably agreed to reply to the Corriere just to have his say on the sanctions: “unfair”.

Ališer Usmanov, how much are the sanctions for the war in Ukraine costing you?

â€œI left running my business about ten years ago and the cost of the fines is difficult to calculate. They affect not only me, but also my family members, the companies in which I am a shareholder, their employees and the tens of thousands of people who received help from my charity and development projects. Among them there are also the sick, the needy and artists. The damage to my reputation, however, is clear: it is enormous.’

– The oligarch Usmanov with Vladimir Putin

01:37 – Zelensky: â€œRaid against a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded.”

‘A Russian guided bomb hit a blood transfusion center this evening in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.’ This was announced by the Ukrainian president, Volodymy Zelensky, on Telegram, reporting that there are dead and wounded. Â«This war crime alone says it all about Russian aggression,Â» he continued. “Beasts that destroy everything that guarantees life,” denounced the leader of Kiev.

00:33 am – Air raid alert in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities

The air alert was raised by the Ukrainian authorities in Kiev and in the regions of Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk and the capital region itself. This was reported by an online map of the Ukrainian defense ministry, as reported by RIA Novosti. The air alert in Kiev was sounded at 1.04 local time.

