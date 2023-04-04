President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China visited Central America on the “Partners for Democracy and Common Prosperity Tour”. The most concerned thing is whether she will meet with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy when she returns to the United States. Although there have been reports of this meeting, it has not been officially confirmed. At the same time, the CCP continued to put pressure on the meeting, but to no avail. On Monday (April 3), McCarthy’s office issued a statement announcing that they would meet Tsai Ing-wen in California on the 5th.

McCarthy’s office announced in a statement: Speaker McCarthy will meet with Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library (Ronald Reagan Presidential Library) in (Simi Valley, California) on the 5th.

McCarthy’s office also revealed that the meeting will also be attended by people from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

According to Taiwan’s “Liberty Times”, Wang Dingyu, a legislator of the Democratic Progressive Party, said that the meeting between Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy has three major meanings: First, this is the highest level in the United States for more than 40 years. The relationship between Taiwan and the United States is close and solid. Second, the CCP continues to use various actions to obstruct this meeting, but exchanges between Taiwan and the United States can have their own arrangements and plans. The CCP is not allowed to make irresponsible remarks, nor is the CCP allowed to use force It is very important to prevent or improperly influence Taiwan’s exchanges with the international community. Third, before the meeting between Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy was confirmed, the CCP officials, official media, disinformation platforms, as well as pro-communist people in Taiwan and certain media continued to release “suspicious US theory”, claiming that the meeting was canceled and downgraded. Wait, or do it in another way, this statement just hits the face of these distorted misinformation.

Wang Dingyu emphasized that Taiwan has made a breakthrough in diplomacy. This is a historic moment. Diplomatic achievements are the common achievements of 23 million Taiwanese, not a single party, nor blue or green.

Earlier, Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, repeatedly threatened that if Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy met, “we will take measures to resolutely fight back.”

When asked on Monday what countermeasures China will take and whether it will conduct military exercises, Mao Ning responded, “We will take firm measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

A few days ago, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command stated that it has entered a state of high alert in response to the possible response of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ming Ju, an honorary professor at National Taiwan University, said on Free Asia’s political commentary program that the CCP is now troubled, and it doesn’t know how to handle it. If Taiwan is moved too aggressively, the United States will intervene; if it does not lose its temper, it is worried that it will be looked down upon internationally, and it is even more worried that it will be attacked by domestic political opponents.

Lu Lishi, the former captain of the Taiwan Navy’s missile patrol ship, told VOA that even if the CCP does increase its military intimidation against Taiwan this week, it will only have the effect of internal publicity, and the external deterrent effect is very limited. “This is similar to diminishing marginal returns. If you do too much…it’s not the first time it’s done this way, and every time you do it, the effect will only get worse and worse.”

