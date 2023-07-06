Cloudy Thursday in Santa Marta with the possibility of rain

Santa Marta woke up this morning with a cloudy sky, a cool and shady environment for its inhabitants. As the morning progresses, the sky remains partly cloudy, offering moments of clarity interspersed with the presence of clouds.

According to the updated report at 9:35 am, the thermal sensation in the city is 29°with light winds around 9 km/h.

The probability of precipitation stands at 15%, indicating a moderate possibility of rain in different areas of the region. The relative humidity is in a 80%.

#ForecastIdeam In the Caribbean and Andean regions, rains are expected over the center and south of Cesar, Magdalena and Bolívar, sectors of Córdoba, Sucre Antioquia, north and east of Boyacá, east and south of Cundinamarca, Tolima; Light rains on the Coffee Axis and Santander. pic.twitter.com/biq2l1ySKQ — Ideam Colombia (@IDEAMColombia) July 5, 2023

It stands out that the transit of a tropical wave is responsible for keeping the weather cloudy in Santa Marta During today. This meteorological condition can generate precipitation in some sectors of the region, the areas with the highest probability of rain being the departments of Atlántico, Córdoba, Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Center of Magdalena, South of La Guajira and North of Bolívar.

