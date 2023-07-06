Home » ‘Save Me Holmes’ Julienne Kang reveals Canadian mansion… “7 rooms, 7 billion won in Vancouver”
▲Julian River. (Source = MBC ‘Save Me Holmes’ capture)

Actress Julienne Kang buys a picturesque mansion in Canada and draws attention.

MBC ‘Save me! In ‘Holmes’, Julien Kang appeared and surprised everyone by revealing the house he had purchased in Canada.

On this day, Julien Kang said, “I bought a house in Canada. There are 7 rooms and 4 bathrooms,” he said, “If it were in Vancouver, it would be around 7 billion won,” surprising everyone.

The house, which was then released, created a fairytale-like atmosphere in harmony with nature. About this picturesque house, Julien Kang said, “I bought it by selling myself. Canada needs to do a lot of inspections on a regular basis,” he said, sharing his know-how.

Meanwhile, Julien Kang announced that he was dating JJ, an exercise YouTuber, in May and reported the news of their engagement. She recently visited Canada with Jay Jay.

