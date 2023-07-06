Nadine Tröbitscher new editor-in-chief of APOTHEKE ADHOC

Berlin – Nadine Tröbitscher has been the new editor-in-chief of APOTHEKE ADHOC since July 1, 2023. Together with Patrick Hollstein, she forms the new dual leadership for the successful and independent news portal in the German-speaking pharmaceutical and pharmacy market. In the editor-in-chief of PTA IN LOVE she will be supported by Annabell Wagner as deputy editor-in-chief. The previous co-editor-in-chief of APOTHEKE ADHOC, Alexander Müller, is leaving the company.

“Nadine Tröbitscher has been the editor-in-chief of our strong PTA IN LOVE brand for several years and has made it clear in many channels and also at the APOTHEKENTOUR how modern and successful specialist journalism works. We are pleased that she will now also bring her passion for the pharmacy and the industry to APOTHEKE ADHOC,” says Thomas Bellartz, publisher of APOTHEKE ADHOC and managing partner of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Berlin.

Nadine Tröbitscher is a PTA and worked as an editor for APOTHEKE ADHOC a few years ago. Thanks to her commitment as editor-in-chief, PTA IN LOVE became an important information platform; around 26,000 PTAs currently belong to the community. She can be seen every week in the PTA IN LOVE week, among other things, and is a moderator – whether at webinars, VISION.A or in the lounges of the APOTHEKENTOUR.

“I look forward to producing exclusive and relevant news every day together with the best editorial team in the industry,” says Nadine Tröbitscher.

“With this decision, we are also creating the personnel basis for optimal networking of our editorial teams and thus for even better content distribution in our existing and new channels,” emphasizes Patrick Hollstein, who launched APOTHEKE ADHOC 2007 together with Thomas Bellartz.

APOTHEKE ADHOC is the independent industry service for the pharmacy and pharmaceutical market. You can subscribe to the free newsletter at www.apotheke-adhoc.de/newsletter.

With around 70 employees, EL PATO Medien GmbH operates media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication.

