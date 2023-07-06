Home » Wimbledon, after 85 days Berrettini is back: he beats Sonego in the Italian derby which lasted three days
It had been almost three months, 85 days to be exact, from the last victory of Matteo Berrettini in the ATP circuit. It was the April 12th and the Roman won in the second round in Montecarlo against Francisco Cerundolo. Since then, the calvary of a new injury to the abdominal muscles and the shock return on the grass of Stuttgartwith the tears after defeat against Lorenzo Sonego. Precisely against his friend, now Berrettini rediscovers the joy of a success, which is worth qualifying for the second round of Wimbledon. It’s too early to talk about rebirthbut in the meantime it is the signal of a light at the bottom of the tunnel. The 27-year-old Roman got the better of a derby italiano lasted three daysdue to the continuous interruptions due to the rain. Today, at the restart, he finished winning the fourth set by 6 a 3.

The final score reads 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 per 3 hours and 19 minutes overall, albeit interspersed with several stops for the London weather. Sonego had won the first set played on Tuesday 4th July at a tie break (7-5). Yesterday, Wednesday, Berrettini recovered by winning the second set and the tie break of the third (9-7). Today the umpteenth restart, with the Turin player who lost his serve, allowing Berrettini to extend to 4 to 2. From that moment the finalist Of Wimbledon 2021 he defended the lead until the match ended.

Thus Berrettini also finds a victory on the London grass that was missing from the amazing ride than two years ago, when alone Novak Djokovic he was able to beat him. In 2022, in fact, the Roman was forced to give up due to the positivity to the Covid. Yet another bad luck in a career that was stopped right at the climax by a series of injuries, especially to the abs. Participation in this Wimbledon was even in the balance. Now the Roman hopes he can continue to win, even if he immediately faces a tough opponent: the Australian Alex De Minaurnumber 17 in the world.

