CNE qualifies Luisa González and Fernando Villavicencio’s candidacy for the Presidency

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador qualified this Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the presidential candidacies of Luisa González, from the Revolución Ciudadana (RC5) movement, close to former President Rafael Correa, as well as Fernando Villavicencio, from the Construye movement (25). and openly anticorreista.

With this, the CNE finally approved the candidacies of eight political groups registered for the early presidential elections on August 20.

Last Friday, the CNE had given a period of 48 hours to the RC5 and Construye movements to correct certain requirements in the registration form, the same ones that have already been delivered to the authority, as confirmed by the Council in a meeting of its plenary held this Tuesday.

With this decision, the National Electoral Council qualified all the electoral binomials or formulas (tandem candidacy for president and vice president) presented for the August 20 elections.

The CNE firmly confirmed the candidacies of the pairs made up of Luisa González and Andrés Arauz, as well as Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea González.

In addition, the electoral authority had already qualified the binomials made up of:

Yaku Pérez and Nory Pinela, from the “Claro que se puede” alliance

Jan Topic and Diana Jáácome, from a coalition led by the Social Christian Party

Xavier Hervas and Luz Marina Vega, from the “RETO” movement

Daniel Noboa and Verónica Abad, from the “ADN” alliance

Bolívar Armijos and Linda Romero, from the “Friend” movement

Otto Sonnenholzner and Érika Paredes, from the “Actuemos” group.

The CNE expects to announce the official list of qualified pairs on August 6, while the electoral campaign will start on the 9th of that same month.

The presidential and legislative elections will take place on August 20, in a first electoral round that could lead to a second round on October 15 with the two most voted.

The elected authorities will complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the so-called “cross death” decreed last May by the country’s current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

The ruler opted to dissolve Parliament, shortened his term and forced early elections at a time when the Legislature was preparing to vote on his eventual dismissal. EFE

