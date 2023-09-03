COAC Riobamba LTDA presented official program for the 45th anniversary

CELEBRATION

Through a press conference, COAC Riobamba Ltda made known to the citizens of Riobamba and especially to its partners the agenda scheduled for the celebration of the 45th anniversary.

Program of activities for celebration number 45 of the COAC Riobamba was launched.

On the morning of Saturday, September 2, the management and all those who make up COAC Riobamba Ltda, announced to the citizens of Riobamba and members of the entity, the agenda of activities that will be carried out for the 45-year anniversary. Ernesto Zambrano, president of the board of directors, welcomed all those present, emphasizing the main work that the financial entity has been carrying out during its years of experience, “It is a pleasure for me to be able, on this day of great importance for our institution, we are going to to fulfill in the month of October the 45 years of institutional life and the 38 years of the current administration, who worked to enhance the cooperative after the year 1985, here is our manager who has worked to take it to the top, because the COAC Riobamba is not only a financial institution, it is a social service institution whose development plan always includes social work for all the provinces”, he said.

On the other hand, Pedro Morales, general manager, also reminded the attendees about the hard work that has been carried out, and the main objective of executing an agenda of activities “We have stated that a group of artisans had the great idea of ​​creating a cooperative with the name of the city and it should be noted that those who founded the cooperative really did well to put the name of the city on it, so that our city is heard and recognized, because in the beginning Riobamba was a dependent city in every sense , while everyone created banks and cooperatives, the city did not think about creating them, however, later we were born with a single purpose of working in social action and helping small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs, this activity is to encourage and motivate our members to continue to trust us and in turn thank them for their fidelity”, he concluded.

COAC RIOBAMBA LTDA will celebrate 45 years of institutional life.

A broad agenda was presented to all attendees where more than 150,000 families will be able to access this program. Carlos Moyote, coordinator of the operational offices, read out the activities that will be carried out among them “on September 15 there will be a motivation and leadership workshop that is aimed at representative social groups of the province, on September 17 it will be held a family sports marathon, among other activities, which will end in December”.

Here is the schedule of activities for the 45th anniversary

