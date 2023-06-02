Coach Klaus Schmidt leaves SCR Altach

Klaus Schmidt will not renew his contract with the Bundesliga soccer team after a successful mission as a “firefighter” including staying up in the league. The coach himself and the penultimate confirmed that after the 1-1 draw in the last round of the qualifying group at WSG Tirol on Friday evening. “Mission completed,” emphasized the 55-year-old Styrian in the Sky interview.

Altach the second found a happy ending after ten laps. “That’s how it should go down in history,” said Schmidt. He also rejected a “very fair, correct” offer from Vorarlberg for a specific reason “after careful consideration”. “There may be one or the other possibility in the near future to be part of an international coaching team, I would like to keep the possibility open,” said Schmidt. He hopes for a station that is worthwhile. “But it’s not in my hands, so I want to enjoy the success and wait.”

It has been rumored for weeks that Schmidt could switch to a club in the English Premier League as Adi Hütter’s assistant coach. For the time being, however, there are no official confirmations regarding Hütters’ next coaching destination. The outgoing Altach coach said goodbye to his players, the coaching staff and the fans with obvious emotion. After the end of the game, the kickers threw their coach into the airy heights. “The team pulled along extremely well and the coaching team supported me every second,” said Schmidt.

He only succeeded Miroslav Klose at the end of March. Now it’s up to the new sports director Roland Kirchler to find a new coach right away.