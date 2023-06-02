Serie B, Bari in the playoff final: Benedetti eliminates Sudtirol

BARI – Bari are the first finalists of the Serie B playoffs thanks to the 1-0 of San Nicola which eliminates the South Tyrol. In fact, it is not enough for the formation of Bisoli the 1-0 of the first leg in Bolzano, the red and whites of Mignani go to play the play-off for Serie A thanks to the best position in the standings achieved during the regular season. Bari who is now waiting to meet the opponent after the return between Parma e Cagliari, 3-2 comeback for the Sardinians in the first leg.

Serie B, the final standings

Bari-Sudtirol 1-0: Benedetti decides

Immediately high rhythms with the Bari pushed by a St. Nicholas inflamed, the South Tyrol instead he loses Belardinelli in the 10th minute due to a knee problem, in his place They are God. The forcing of the red and white is insistent, but from the parts of Poluzzi there are no particular dangers. In the 25th minute the guests try and attempt the first lunge of the match, but the first big chance of the match is for the hosts with Cheddira who in the 33rd minute spins from inside the area and caresses the post. Everything happens before the break. It’s still the Moroccan striker who tries with a deflected header that comes out just a little, from the corner he tries vicar head, but Poluzzi he exalts himself and sends over the crossbar. On the restart Ricci’s mistake with Curto running away towards Caprile, do it as the last man and red card. At the beginning of the second half Bisoli removes Mawuli (entered in the 13th minute but booked) to avoid restoring numerical parity, Mignani prefers to change Bellomo con sober The first ring on the 47th minute is Esposito that with a right turn commits seriously Poluzzi. Bari tries and finally passes in the 70th minute: Benedetti, recently entered the field, he collects in the penalty area and finds the goal at the near post with his right foot. The goal is enough for the formation of Mignani to access the playoff final and the South Tyrol it pours forward. In the 98th minute he scrum in the penalty area of ​​the Bari, but cart runs on the bottom and the party can explode at the St. Nicholas.

Bari-Sudtirol, match report and statistics