Czech women’s basketball players will face Germany in the round of 16 of the 3×3 World Basketball Championship. The second-seeded team of the entire tournament took second place in Group B, just like the Czechs won three matches and suffered their only defeat right at the start by a single point against Japan (20:21). The round of 16 is scheduled for Saturday, as well as the quarter-finals, in which China awaits the winner of the Czech Republic – Germany duel as the undefeated winner of Group D. The championship culminates on Sunday.

