Coastal Police Division ends Maritime Interdiction course

With the aim of improving techniques to combat drug trafficking and other crimes on the high seas, the Coastal Police received three-week training on navigation and nautical charts.

The teams of the Maritime Reaction Operational Tactical Section, STORM, updated their knowledge and skills in topics such as: shooting in static and moving water, visit and inspection, survival at sea, night swimming and confidence jumping.

In addition to maritime interdiction, instruction in two and four-stroke outboard motors and shooting practice on land.

The course was taught by instructors from the Colombian Navy, as part of the trilateral cooperation agreements between the United States, Colombia, and El Salvador.

The authorities reiterated their work to protect the Salvadoran coasts from any crime.