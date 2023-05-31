Home » Coastal Police Division ends Maritime Interdiction course
News

Coastal Police Division ends Maritime Interdiction course

by admin
Coastal Police Division ends Maritime Interdiction course

With the aim of improving techniques to combat drug trafficking and other crimes on the high seas, the Coastal Police received three-week training on navigation and nautical charts.

The teams of the Maritime Reaction Operational Tactical Section, STORM, updated their knowledge and skills in topics such as: shooting in static and moving water, visit and inspection, survival at sea, night swimming and confidence jumping.

In addition to maritime interdiction, instruction in two and four-stroke outboard motors and shooting practice on land.

The course was taught by instructors from the Colombian Navy, as part of the trilateral cooperation agreements between the United States, Colombia, and El Salvador.

The authorities reiterated their work to protect the Salvadoran coasts from any crime.

See also  Xu Datong supervises and inspects the work in key areas listed in the "Hundred Days Action" in Xi'an_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

You may also like

Ferrari F1 – Vasseur, the firefighter from Maranello

Authorities capture gang members who feared the inhabitants...

Rodolfo Hernández disqualified for 14 years for Vitalogic...

Blockchain Firm Raises $25M to Develop Third-Gen Architecture...

Real Madrid tops the Forbes list of the...

Dissidents incinerate humanitarian demining truck in Baraya

No autopsy on the bodies of the 007...

Two men fall for the homicide of a...

The laboratory on the appointment of the RTD...

The first Municipal Association of People with Disabilities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy