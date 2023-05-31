Two men fall for the homicide of a police non-commissioned officer

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained an insurance measure in the detention center against Luis Alfredo Vásquez Cardona, alias Borracho, and Jhon Alexander Zapata Alzate, alias El Nuevo, as alleged perpetrators of the homicide of the mayor of the National Police Eduard Giovanni Guarín Quiroz, 42 years old.

The non-commissioned officer, who was in civilian clothes, was wounded with a firearm in the early morning of April 17, 2022, on a public road in the Manrique neighborhood of Medellín (Antioquia), after a discussion that apparently arose because two men on a motorcycle they would have hit the car in which the deceased today was listening to music with some friends.

The incident would have sparked a fight between the uniformed companions and the friends of the motorcyclist couple.

The investigators established that in the midst of the altercation the victim tried to flee, but meters later he was hit by several men who threw stones and shot at him, causing his death. In addition, they would have stolen a firearm from his property.

Alias ​​Borracho and alias el Nuevo were captured this May 27 by servants of the police Sijín and during the concentrated hearings they did not assent to the charges brought by a prosecutor from the Crimes Against Life Unit, for the crimes of aggravated homicide , illegal possession of firearms for personal defense.

For the same facts, Juan David Díaz Guerrero, alias Cartagena, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, via pre-agreement, who appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office and provided information on the location of two firearms, one of which was stolen on the day of the homicide.