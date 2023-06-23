Codeni held a workshop on bullying in Hernandarias

The talk was addressed to the martial arts students of the Municipal Academy.

Codeni officials were carrying out a bullying prevention workshop with the students of the Municipal Academy of Martial Arts, in charge of Prof. Lourdes Cubilla, in the municipal theater of the Municipality of Hernandarias.

In this activity, Mrs. Siria Machuca, a Codeni psychologist, gave an explanatory talk about which attitudes are correct and which are not when acting with others.

Then games were developed, where the children should work in pairs and in groups, thus learning to respect their partner, understanding that each one has different qualities and that working together can achieve a better result.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

