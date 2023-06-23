Home » Codeni held a workshop on bullying in Hernandarias
News

Codeni held a workshop on bullying in Hernandarias

by admin
Codeni held a workshop on bullying in Hernandarias

The talk was addressed to the martial arts students of the Municipal Academy.

Codeni officials were carrying out a bullying prevention workshop with the students of the Municipal Academy of Martial Arts, in charge of Prof. Lourdes Cubilla, in the municipal theater of the Municipality of Hernandarias.

In this activity, Mrs. Siria Machuca, a Codeni psychologist, gave an explanatory talk about which attitudes are correct and which are not when acting with others.

Then games were developed, where the children should work in pairs and in groups, thus learning to respect their partner, understanding that each one has different qualities and that working together can achieve a better result.

See also  Commander of the Carabinieri donates his collection of Arma models to a 12-year-old student

You may also like

El Salvador rescued the Central American and Caribbean...

Cindy, the fourth tropical storm of the season...

***Hot phase ahead?***: Lithium exploration in Namibia –...

16.6 tons of cocaine destined for Europe are...

There are 163 voting stations enabled for the...

Benzodiazepine FAQ: Questions and answers about benzodiazepines News...

Cultural civic parade for the 199 years of...

The story behind CINAT, Colombia’s volunteer rescue organization

Lay Catholics: Church taxes are not bishops’ money

The United States asks its citizens not to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy