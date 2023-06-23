Music and dance come together to make Cali smile again

During an activity framed in music and dance, Incolballet and the Mulato Cabaret will join soon so that in ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’.

This is how music and dance will be added to the tools with which the Valle Government intends that in ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’.

For this reason, through the Colombian Ballet Institute, Incolballet, the Mulato Cabaret was challenged to unite young and old people from the capital around salsa.

“Of course I accept the challenge, I feel happy and pleased, and I thank the Government of Valle for the invitation,” mentioned Luis Hernández, the Mulatto, adding that the date and place will be announced in the coming days at the which this activity will take place.

For her part, Beatriz Delgado, director of Incolballet, specified that salsa was chosen as the rhythm, because “it allows intergenerational uniting of young people, adults and older adults.” Delgado, specified that through the Mulatto it is intended to achieve this intergenerational connection and rescue values ​​such as empathy, solidarity, respect and family integration.

‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ is an initiative led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán that seeks to rescue the values, civility and sense of belonging of the people of Cali.

With cleaning days, embellishment of different emblematic spaces of the capital of the Valley, ornamental plantings and citizen actions, among many other positive interventions, the Government of Valle del Cauca bets that in ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’.

The campaign led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán, which adds the strength of departmental Administration dependencies, Cali, artists, influencers, unions and the business sector, will allow the love for Cali to once again vibrate in the hearts of all citizens, the culture and sense of belonging.

Not only the offices of the Government of Valle, but also artists and influencers join so that in ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’, and recover the spirit of joy, civility, kindness and love that has characterized this city.

That is why, with cleaning and awareness days at the Cali Transport Terminal, officials from the Government of Valle del Cauca and the Technological Resources Company, ERT, invited passers-by, taxi drivers, travelers and merchants to participate in this initiative. that seeks to rescue civility, kindness and a sense of belonging to the city.

On the other hand, smiles, hugs and the joy of the people of Cali took over the Universidades del MÍO Station, where workers and university students converge daily.

There, officials from the Valle del Cauca Government Office and the Ministry of Culture were received, who invited passers-by to work together to recover love, civility and a sense of belonging to the city through the campaign ‘ Cali, Let’s Smile Again’.

The stilt walkers surprised drivers and motorcyclists with active breaks and distributed graphic pieces of the campaign, with which they achieved citizen commitment with good deeds for Cali. “Taking care of the city is not throwing the papers of what we eat out into the street, but putting them in the suitcase,” said one of the university students who travels through this station daily.

The ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign will continue to fill every corner of the city with joy, inviting people from Cali to recover values ​​and civility for the benefit of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The departmental government called on the various Valle del Cauca entities to join this campaign so that the city once again becomes the happy capital of Colombia.

