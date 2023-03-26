Two men and one woman make up the coffee shortlist, the country’s union is waiting.

This week the final shortlist of candidates for the position of general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers was announced, selected by the National Committee, which will be presented on April 27 to the National Congress of Coffee Growers (Extraordinary), which as the highest authority and Union deliberation instance will elect the new maximum leader of the coffee growers.

Among those chosen are Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo, from Huila, an agro-industrial production engineer from the Universidad de la Sabana, with a specialization in strategic marketing from the College of Higher Studies in Administration (CESA), and in executive marketing from the Kellogg School of Administration, from Northwestern University in Chicago.

He has been a professor and professor, with more than 20 years of experience in general management positions in Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean, Colombia and Mexico, in some of the most recognized companies on a global scale such as Apple, Sony Ericsson, Sony Corp, Kimberly Clark and Farmhouse.

Bahamón also has experience working with disadvantaged communities and land formalization. He is a third-generation coffee farmer, with his own cultivation, a coffee entrepreneur focused on the production of high-quality coffees and exports with added value. He is the creator of the special coffee brand Zuluaga Coffee.

The only woman on the shortlist is Sandra Morelli Rico, a Bogota native, a lawyer from the Externado University, with postgraduate studies in administrative law and administration science at the University of Bologna, Italy, with brief stays at the Sorbonne in Paris ( as a scholarship holder) and at Yale University, USA.

She has been a professor in the country and abroad, and a full-time researcher, with multiple publications. She created and directed the State Law magazine, she is a founding partner and legal representative of Morelli Abogados. She has also held various public positions, including Comptroller General of the Republic (2010-14) being the first woman in this position.

In 1998, she was legal director of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, being also one of the first women directors of the FNC, whose institutional role as administrator of the National Coffee Fund (FoNC) she defended, among other actions for the benefit of producers, including the exploitation of the Juan Valdez brand; She has also been an adviser to Almacafé.

The list is closed by Santiago Pardo Salguero, also from Bogotá, an economist from the Universidad de los Andes, with a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University in New York, with more than 15 years of experience in management positions in the trade union sector and in the public sector, in three different governments.

He has experience in the trade union sphere, as the representative in Asia of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) between 2011 and 2019. In the public sector, as chief negotiator of trade agreements, where he obtained preferential conditions through joint work with the FNC. for coffee and coffee products, which have made it possible to expand and diversify exports in different markets, and as Colombia’s ambassador to Japan, where he promoted coffee diplomacy and the promotion of Colombian coffee, considering that said country has traditionally been one of the main destinations for Colombian exports of coffee and coffee products.