Clash between a motorcycle and two cars, for reasons yet to be ascertained, on the afternoon of Monday 19 September, in viale Palmanova, in Udine.

There were heavy slowdowns in vehicular traffic for the time necessary to allow all rescue operations.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Udine hospital in serious condition but would not be life threatening.

The 118 health workers, the firefighters and the police for the reliefs intervened on the spot.