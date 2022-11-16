The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams

“Through the joint efforts of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, we have built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled and achieved the first centenary goal. Now, we are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way with high spirits, towards the second centenary goal march forward and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.”

“The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The blueprint has been drawn, and the horn has already sounded. We must work hard, move forward with courage, and strive to create a brighter tomorrow.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which has attracted worldwide attention, has just concluded successfully, and the Great Hall of the People has once again witnessed a historical moment. At 12 o’clock on October 23, 2022, the golden hall was brightly lit and the atmosphere was warm. Xi Jinping, who was elected as the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee made their first collective appearance. Chinese and foreign journalists met cordially. Facing the lens of Chinese and foreign journalists, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, expressing his heartfelt thanks to the trust of comrades in the whole party on behalf of the new leadership of the CPC Central Committee, solemnly promising to live up to the great trust of the party and the people, and profoundly clarifying the mission and tasks of the Communist Party of China on the new journey.

——Emphasis on “always maintaining a high-spirited and progressive spirit” and striving to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation;

——Emphasis on “always insist on doing everything for the people and relying on the people”, and constantly turn the people’s yearning for a better life into reality;

——Emphasis on “always promoting the self-revolution of the party” so that the party will always be the most reliable and strongest backbone of the Chinese people;

——Emphasis on “always promoting the common values ​​of all mankind” and continuing to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “Speech at the Meeting of the 20th Politburo Standing Committee with Chinese and Foreign Journalists” has a broad vision, a clear-cut banner, is full of confidence, and inspires people to forge ahead. It fully demonstrates the firm ideals and beliefs, sincere feelings for the people, and Strong sense of responsibility, broad minded to the world. It is necessary to deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, further study and implement the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party and related documents, further study and implement a series of important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the conference, and further study and implement well General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the first collective study of the 20th Central Political Bureau, to further study and implement the important points of General Secretary Xi Jinping when he paid homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site and inspected Yan’an in Shaanxi and Anyang in Henan Speeches, etc., work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation, adhere to the integration of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, faith, and action, unswervingly implement the goals and tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strive to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. new victory.

The will of the whole party and the expectations of the people

In a great era, there must be its own outstanding figures; in a great cause, there must be leaders who are expected by everyone.

The picture shows that on October 31, 2022, the Xinhua Bookstore in Ruian City, Zhejiang Province set up a special area for the “Party’s 20th National Congress Documents and Study Guidance Readings” in a prominent position.Sun Lin/photo by China News Agency

History is destined to remember these solemn moments——

Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected in the election of the Party’s 20th National Congress;

In the election of members of the 20th Central Committee, Comrade Xi Jinping was elected unanimously;

When the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee elected a new central leadership body, Comrade Xi Jinping was re-elected as general secretary of the Central Committee unanimously.

Ballots and applause gathered the common will of all representatives and committee members, reflected the sincere love of more than 96 million party members for General Secretary Xi Jinping, and reflected the desire of hundreds of millions of people to follow the leaders of the great rejuvenation to create a better future Be confident.

Things are not easy but hard. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. In the past 10 years of the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, united and led the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to lead the great struggle and great project , a great cause, a great dream, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthroughs, achieved a series of landmark achievements, withstood challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc. Risks challenge the test, and the cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, pushing my country to embark on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. The 10-year great change in the new era is a milestone in the history of the party, the history of New China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

In the past 10 years, we have experienced three major events of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: first, ushering in the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, second, socialism with Chinese characteristics entered a new era, and third, completed the fight against poverty , The historical task of building a well-off society in an all-round way, and achieving the first century-old goal. This is a historic victory won by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people through the united struggle, it is a historic victory that shines in the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and it is also a historic victory that has a profound impact on the world.

In the past 10 years, in the face of complex situations and risks and challenges that are rare in the world and rare in history, General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the entire party, has held the flag and steered the helm in the ever-changing situation. Determined, strategized, turned the tide in the turbulent waves, and stayed the mainstay, fully demonstrating the grandeur, foresight, and grand strategy of a Marxist politician, thinker, and strategist. He is worthy of being the core of the party, the leader of the people, and the commander-in-chief of the army. He is worthy of being the helmsman and leader of the great ship of the great revival of the Chinese nation.

Over the past 10 years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has bravely carried out theoretical exploration and innovation, deepened the understanding of the laws of the Communist Party of China, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of human society development with a new perspective, and achieved major theoretical innovations, which are embodied in Xi Jinping The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The “Ten Clarifications”, “Fourteen Persistences” and “Thirteen Aspects of Achievements” put forward by the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee summarize the main content of this thought, which must be persisted for a long time and continuously enriched and developed . Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is Marxism in contemporary China and Marxism in the 21st century. It is the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. into a new realm.

The tide of the times and the leaders always create each other, and the historical process and the ideological process always interact with each other. The great changes in the past 10 years in the new era have been achieved through the united struggle of the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Party established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire Party, and established Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guiding position, reflecting the common aspiration of the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. It is of decisive significance to promote the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The “two establishments” are major political achievements achieved by the party in the new era, and are decisive factors in promoting historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country.

The vicissitudes of the sea show the mainstay, and the majestic mountains look at the main peak. To advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and new journey, the most important thing is to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances” “, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions.

Always maintain a high-spirited and enterprising spirit

“Chinese-style modernization is the result of the long-term practice and exploration of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people, and it is a great and arduous undertaking.”

Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way places the long-cherished wish and expectation of the Chinese nation, and embodies the struggle and sweat of the Chinese people. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out affectionately: For the cause of Chinese-style modernization, “countless ancestors have made arduous struggles, and we will always remember their dedication and sacrifice in our hearts.” Great achievements, confidently look forward to the bright prospect of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

A new mission leads a new journey. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out clearly in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, to achieve the second centenary goal, and to modernize with Chinese style. Comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” On the basis of long-term exploration and practice since the founding of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, and through innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization . Chinese-style modernization is the modernization of a huge population, the modernization of common prosperity for all people, the modernization of harmonious material civilization and spiritual civilization, the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and the modernization of peaceful development. The essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization are: Adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics, realizing high-quality development, developing people’s democracy throughout the process, enriching the people’s spiritual world, realizing common prosperity for all people, promoting the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and promoting the construction of A community with a shared future for mankind creates a new form of human civilization. This summary is the party’s in-depth summarization of the historical experience of the modernization drive of our country and other countries in the world. It is the ideological and theoretical crystallization of how to accelerate the realization of modernization in a large oriental country such as our country. In-depth understanding and systematic grasp, especially the implementation of this essential requirement in all tasks.

The picture shows that on November 2, 2022, party members and workers of CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. are seriously studying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng/photo

“It is only difficult that makes it great; but it is difficult that it is even more glorious.” At present, my country’s development has entered a period of strategic opportunities, risks and challenges, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. Various “black swan” and “grey rhinoceros” events may occur at any time occur. It is necessary to increase the awareness of urgency, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, plan for rainy days, and be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds and even turbulent waves. The future is bright, but there is a long way to go. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping called on the entire party to always maintain a spirit of forging ahead, “work hard, take responsibility, promote the modernization of Marxism in China with a stronger historical initiative, and continue to write a new era.” A new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics, striving to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

Always insist on doing everything for the people and relying on the people

“The Communist Party of China is the party of the people and a party that serves the people. The Communist Party is in charge of serving the people and doing things well for the people.”

The country is the people, and the people are the country. The Communist Party of China leads the people to conquer the country and guard the country, and what it guards is the hearts of the people. On October 26, 2022, less than a week after the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping led members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to Yan’an, Shaanxi for inspection. In Nangou Village, Gaoqiao Town, Ansai District, the general secretary emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, implement the policies for enriching the people one by one, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and let the villagers Life is getting more and more prosperous.

The foundation of the Communist Party of China is in the people, the blood is in the people, and the strength is in the people. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping thoroughly summed up the history, reality and future of our party’s close reliance on the people to “hand over answer sheets that have been recorded in history one after another”, and called on the whole party to “always insist on doing everything for the people” , Relying on the people in everything”, fully demonstrates the mission of “I will be selfless and live up to the people”, and the sincere feelings of being connected with the people and sharing weal and woe.

The answer sheets that have been recorded in the annals of history one after another are written “everything for the people”. The Chinese Communist Party’s revolution, construction, and development are all aimed at enabling the people to live a happy life. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has thoroughly implemented the people-centered development idea, and has provided education for young children, education for learning, income for work, medical treatment for illness, and care for the elderly. With a place to live, a place to live, and support for the weak, people’s lives have been improved in all aspects. The average life expectancy increased to 78.2 years. The per capita disposable income of residents increased from 16,500 yuan to 35,100 yuan. Build the world‘s largest education system, social security system, and medical and health system. The people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security are more substantial, more secure, and more sustainable, and new results have been achieved in common prosperity.

The answer sheets that have been recorded in history one after another are engraved with “everything depends on the people”. The Communist Party of China is a political party that serves the people wholeheartedly, always believes in and relies on the people, and mobilizes and organizes the people to fight for their own interests in the most extensive way. The party relies on the people to promote the cause of the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and undergo historic changes, and to promote socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has gathered strength with the Chinese dream, stimulated vitality with reforms, and inspired people with work style changes, which has greatly boosted the spirit of the people. The Chinese people have built a moderately prosperous society, fought poverty, promoted reforms, fought the epidemic, curbed pollution, and reduced risks. They have formed a powerful force for a new era, created miracles that have impressed the world, and are striding forward on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The answer sheets that have been recorded in history one after another tell the whole party that “looking into the future, we still have to rely on the people to create new great historical achievements.” The road is obstructed and long, but the journey is approaching. General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly emphasized: “On the way forward, no matter whether it is stormy or stormy, the people will always be our most solid support and the strongest confidence. We must always stand in the same boat with the people, keep in touch with the people, and think what the people think , carry out the people’s orders, and continue to turn the people’s yearning for a better life into reality.”

Always promote the self-revolution of the party

“A party that has experienced vicissitudes and never changes its original intention can be built forever; a party that has made glory and is still brave in self-revolution can be invincible.”

The key to comprehensively building a modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the party. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly clarified the extreme importance of the party’s self-revolution, fully affirmed the hardening of a century-old party into steel, especially the 10-year revolutionary forging in the new era, and demanded that the whole party always be the most reliable and innovative party for the Chinese people. The strongest backbone.

If a Marxist political party wants to maintain its advanced nature and purity, it must fight against all problems that weaken its advanced nature and impair its purity, heal diseases and heal wounds, and abolish the turbid and promote the pure. Lenin pointed out profoundly, “A political party’s attitude towards its own mistakes is the most important and reliable measure of whether the party is serious and whether it truly fulfills its obligations to its own class and the working people. Openly admit mistakes, expose mistakes The causes of mistakes, the analysis of the circumstances in which they were made, and the careful discussion of ways to correct them—this is the hallmark of a serious party.” The courage to self-revolution is the most distinctive character of our party, a distinctive sign that distinguishes the party from other political parties, and the party’s greatest advantage. The party leads the people to overcome difficulties and obstacles one after another, and is still full of vigor after all kinds of trials and tribulations, and has won the support and support of the people. One important reason is that the party dares to face up to its own problems, has the courage to self-revolution, and always maintains its advanced nature and purity. The essence of a Marxist party.

He who can defeat a strong enemy is the one who conquers himself first. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has promoted comprehensive and strict governance of the party with the determination of “sharpening a sword in ten years”, and has taken on the mission of “offending thousands of people and living up to 1.4 billion”. Unprecedented in the fight against corruption, a set of “combined punches” of self-revolution was launched. Comprehensive and strict governance of the party has made historic and pioneering achievements, which have produced all-round and deep-seated influence. The anti-corruption struggle has won an overwhelming victory and has been fully consolidated, eliminating serious hidden dangers within the party, the state, and the army, and ensuring that the power given by the party and the people is always used to seek happiness for the people. Through unremitting efforts, the party has found the second answer of self-revolution, which jumps out of the historical cycle of chaos, prosperity and decline. The ability of self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement has been significantly enhanced. A clean and upright political environment within the party has been continuously formed and developed to ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, or change taste.

The picture shows on October 17, 2022, officers and soldiers of the Second Brigade of the New Training Brigade of the Armed Police Gansu Corps studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.Published by Xinhua News Agency/Photo by Hou Chonghui

Comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. As the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, our party must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties if it wants to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the party has been fully and strictly governed, and many outstanding problems within the party have been resolved. However, the “four major tests” and “four kinds of dangers” facing the party will exist for a long time. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping warned the whole party: “In the face of new challenges and new tests on the new journey, we must be highly vigilant, always remain sober and cautious in rushing for exams, and continue to promote comprehensive and strict party governance. , so that the century-old party will continue to be full of vigor and vitality in the self-revolution, and it will always become the most reliable and strongest backbone of the Chinese people.” Promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and lead the social revolution with the party’s self-revolution.

Always promote the common values ​​of all mankind

“China is willing to work with other countries to practice true multilateralism, build more open consensus, and jointly overcome the difficulties and challenges facing global economic development, so that openness will bring a new bright future to global development!”

On November 4, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai via video and delivered a speech, solemnly declaring a clear attitude to provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development, conveying China‘s firm Unswervingly expand the strong voice of the times and inject strong positive energy into the construction of an open world economy.

The wind blows from the east, and the weather is myriad. The CIIE, a pioneering event in the history of international trade development, demonstrates China‘s commitment to promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “Speech at the Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee and Chinese and Foreign Journalists” accurately grasped the unprecedented challenges facing the world today, and raised China‘s proposition: “We will work with the people of all countries to promote peace, development, fairness, The common values ​​of justice, democracy, and freedom for all mankind, safeguard world peace, promote world development, and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

“The journey of the great road, the world is for the public.” The Communist Party of China always upholds the common values ​​​​of all mankind and contributes to the peaceful development of the world. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we have comprehensively promoted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, resolutely safeguarded international fairness and justice, advocated and practiced true multilateralism, and opposed all hegemony with a clear-cut stand Doctrine and power politics, and unswervingly oppose any unilateralism, protectionism and bullying. Improve the overall layout of diplomacy, actively build a network of partnerships covering the world, and promote the establishment of a new type of international relations. Demonstrating the role of a responsible major country, actively participating in the reform and construction of the global governance system, comprehensively carrying out international cooperation in the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and winning wide international praise. my country’s international influence, appeal, and shaping power have significantly improved.

At present, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways. On the one hand, the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is irresistible. The aspirations of the people and the general trend determine that the future of mankind will eventually be bright. On the other hand, hegemonic and bullying behaviors such as bullying, stealing, and zero-sum games are deeply harmful. The deficits in peace, development, security, and governance have intensified. Human society is facing unprecedented challenges. The world is once again standing at the crossroads of history, and the path to follow depends on the choices of the people of all countries. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly that “the future and destiny of mankind should be grasped and decided by the people of all countries in the world. As long as they walk the world together, all countries can live in harmony, cooperate and win-win, and work together to create a better future for the world “.

The way of all benefits goes with the times. Peaceful cooperation, openness and integration are the trend of the times, and inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win results are the right path of the world that is getting wider and wider. In this important speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping reviewed my country’s unremitting efforts after more than 40 years of reform and opening up, creating two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. The miracle of China, which has impressed the world, has forged a huge advantage in China‘s economic and social development. Standing on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again clarified to the world: “China‘s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world‘s development also needs China“; “China‘s door will only open wider and wider. We will firmly Unswervingly deepen reform and opening up in an all-round way, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and create more opportunities for the world with its own development.”

History is engraved, and mountains and rivers are evidence. Ten years ago, taking over the baton of history, General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly promised: “The people’s yearning for a better life is our goal.” Under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people marched forward with high spirits. The new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country is full of confidence to promote the great leap of the Chinese nation from standing up, getting rich and becoming strong. On the new journey, the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and implement the major decisions made at the 20th National Congress of the Party step by step. Put the deployment into action and see the results, and promote the great ship of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail!

