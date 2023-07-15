JPMorgan EPS beat expectations by $0.41, revenue beats forecast By Investing.com

©Reuters. JPMorgan EPS beat expectations by $0.41, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – JPMorgan (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $4.37, $0.41 above analyst estimates of $3.96. Revenue for the quarter was $41.3B versus consensus estimates of $39.15B.

JPMorgan shares closed at $148.87, up 7.31% over the past 3 months and up 31.80% over the past 12 months.

JPMorgan received 9 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to JPMorgan’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, JPMorgan’s financial health score is “performing good.”

Check out JPMorgan’s recent earnings performance and JPMorgan’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

