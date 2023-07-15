A man accused of the crime of Andrés Blaquier, who had fled a month ago, was robbed in Escobar

One of the young people accused of the murder of businessman Andrés Blaquier, who had escaped a month ago from the Lomas de Zamora juvenile institute, He was arrested this Friday when he tried to flee, along with another young man, in a stolen car in Escobar.

The police mounted an operation to stop that vehicle, and upon identifying the occupants, they discovered that one of the criminals is the 17-year-old who was driving the motorcycle from which businessman Andrés Blaquier was murdered last Octoberwho had escaped about a month ago from the Institute to which he had been sent due to his condition as a minor.

The dangerous adolescent was then once again in the power of Justice, and they would send him to a youth institute in La Plata, which has stricter security measures than those in the center of Lomas from where the minor managed to escape.

The persecution this Friday began when members of the Escobar Patrol Command were alerted about the theft of a Volkswagen Gol vehicle, in the vicinity of the Loma Verde Bilingual School.

Andrés Blaquier was assassinated when he was returning to Capital on his motorcycle in the Panamericana.

Upon reaching the Alba bridge, on Route 9, the policemen cornered the youths, who collided with a truck and when they tried to escape on foot were apprehended.

There the troops verified that one of the young people involved in the theft of the car is one of those accused of “aggravated robbery due to the use of a firearm and for causing serious injuries in a real contest with homicide criminis causae aggravated by the use of a firearm. fire” to the detriment of businessman Andrés Blaquier and his wife Magdalena de Elordy.

NA/HB