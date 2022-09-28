Home News Collision between two cars, injured a young woman who is pregnant in the seventh month
Collision between two cars, injured a young woman who is pregnant in the seventh month

Collision between two cars, injured a young woman who is pregnant in the seventh month

LIGNANO. A young woman, seven months pregnant, was injured in an accident that occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday 27 September, shortly after 3 pm, which involved two cars in Via Casa Bianca, in Lignano.

The two cars collided head-on, for reasons that remain under consideration by the police who intervened to detect the accident.

Three people were involved in the impact between the two vehicles, including the woman’s husband, who was taken by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine: his condition is serious, but he is not in danger of life.

On site, in addition to the medical personnel sent by the regional health emergency operating structure (Sores), also the firefighters.

