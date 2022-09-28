The 16th edition will be held on Sunday 26 March, with the restoration of the non-competitive 5 km race and the race for the disabled

VIGEVANO

After two editions conditioned by Covid, the Scarpadoro 2023, scheduled for Sunday 26 March, will mark the return to the pre-pandemic formula, with the restoration of the non-competitive 5 km for children and families, and the Ability race for the handicapped. News announced by Manuela Merlo, manager of the organization of the classic provincial running. “Vigevano, that Sunday – explains Merlo – will wake up with the 16th edition of the half marathon and the” sister “races, such as the non-competitive 10.2 and 5 kilometers, and the Scarpadoro Ability, the race reserved for disabled years of absence due to the health emergency returns to involve people with disabilities to offer a day of sport and fun ».

Scarpadoro, therefore, “continues its tradition of early spring competition – underlines the note released yesterday – and carries on the story of a brand that has been circulating nationally and internationally since that distant April 1980 when Atletica Vigevano and its patron Gianni Merlo decided to invent a 7 km road event to fulfill the wish of the two-time Olympic champion Sebastian Coe (today at the helm of World Athletics, the world athletics federation), looking for a race in Italy over that distance right at Easter “. The first edition was held on 7 April 1980, Easter Monday, and the name of the event was chosen in honor of the ducal footwear tradition. In 2006 the transition to the half marathon, “this time to meet the many requests of the vast population of amateurs, at the time in strong growth, and to involve fans and families over smaller distances”.

The “Dante Merlo” municipal stadium will again host the single departure of the three races scheduled for 9.30. Unchanged the route through the historic center of Vigevano in the first 5 km, with the evocative passages to the Castello Sforzesco, along the elevated covered road and in Piazza Ducale, and then stretches out into the open countryside. Submissions will be launched soon; info on the website www.scarpadoro.it. –