TEHRAN – The leaders of the Iranian police they warned today that the police will use “all force” to oppose demonstrators who have been protesting for 12 days for the death of a young woman arrested by patrols “for the protection of morals”.

“Today, the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some rioters are trying to disrupt the order and security of the nation using all pretexts,” the police command said in a statement. “The police personnel will oppose with all their might the conspiracies of the counter-revolutionaries and hostile elements and will act firmly against those who disturb public order and security throughout the country,” he continued, quoted by the news agency. Fars.

The protests take place every night since September 16, when the 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini she died in hospital three days after being arrested in Tehran for breaking a strict dress code for women in the Islamic Republic of Iran, who must cover their hair in public. According to a latest report released Tuesday by the Fars agency, “about 60 people have been killed” since September 16. According to other sources, however, the dead are at least 76. Over 1,200 demonstrators have been arrested.

September 27, 2022

