After Trump’s trial, Melania made her debut with her son: Smiling and waving will celebrate Trump’s birthday – yqqlm

After Trump’s trial, Melania made her debut with her son: Smiling and waving will celebrate Trump’s birthday

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-15 22:09

Overseas Network, June 15 According to a report by the US “New York Post” on June 14, on the afternoon of the 13th local time, former US President Trump’s wife Melania and son Barron appeared in Manhattan, the United States. Melania was photographed in public for the first time since Trump was arraigned in federal court.

Melania Trump, 53, wore a white dress and her son Barron, 17, in a suit, left Trump Tower around 3 p.m. According to US media, Melania smiled and waved to the crowd gathered outside the building. The mother and son duo then boarded a car and traveled to New Jersey to celebrate Trump’s 77th birthday.

On the afternoon of the 13th, Trump appeared in a federal court in Miami, Florida, to respond to 37 federal criminal charges involved in the “secret documents storm”. Facing multiple criminal charges, Trump pleaded not guilty in court. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)