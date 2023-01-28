The director of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), William Camargoand delegates from the Ministry of Transportation, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Kingdom which opens the door to greater collaboration in terms of rail infrastructure.

In this regard, the Minister of Transport, William Reyeshighlighted the experience of the British country in this area and its strategic role. “Through the reactivation of its railway sector, Colombia has the potential to face important challenges in terms of poverty reductioncompetitiveness and mitigation of climate change”, he stated.

The endorsement of the document, in addition, strengthen bilateral relations, foster mutual economic development and promotes social and environmental benefits of a modern and sustainable transport infrastructure.

The visit of the Colombian delegation, which took place thanks to an invitation from the British Embassy in Colombia and Crossrail Internationalmarks a milestone in the binational efforts of recent years to make the railway reactivation in the country an opportunity for transformation and a new step in the agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals.

This joint work It has also made it possible to strengthen the ties between these two countries, through the transfer of knowledge and collaboration with local experts and companies.

United Kingdom, protagonist in investment in Colombia

In the last 5 years, the british government has invested more than 10 million euros in strategic technical assistance for the infrastructure sector in colombiawith special emphasis on gender and inclusion, energy transition and sustainability.

Thanks to this agenda between the two countries, a robust portfolio of infrastructure projects has been generated for Colombia, whose execution will require investments of the order of between 3 and 4 billion euros.