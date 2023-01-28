Reggio Emilia, 28 January 2023 – Un white light aircrafttook off from Airfield of Reggio Emilia, is disappeared by radars in the early afternoon as it flew over the Apenninesbetween the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Teams of the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps are at work looking for the aircraft its occupants in the areas of the Apennines between Piandelagotti and Passo Radici.

The aircraft has communications stopped with the air traffic control center just as it flew over the mountain area.

In addition to the territorial teams of the Alpine rescue of the provinces of Reggio Emilia and Modena, are engaged in searches – coordinated by the coordination and rescue center of the Air Force – also the carabinieristaff of the 118 ed fire fightersthe latter with the use of a helicopter.

News being updated