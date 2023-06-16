Colombia beat Iraq and remains undefeated in the Lorenzo era

The Colombian National Team played its first friendly match on the June FIFA date against its counterpart from Iraq, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.

In the seventh preparation match for the ‘yellow’ under the technical direction of Néstor Lorenzo, they once again achieved a victory, this time by the slightest difference against the Asians.

The only score of the game was the work of Mateo Casierra, who debuted with the ‘tricolor’, 76 minutes into the commitment.

The 26-year-old player, who was called up to the senior team for the first time, replaced Rafael Santos Borré and debuted with a goal.

Since the arrival of the Argentine coaching staff at the service of the ‘tricolor’, Colombia has added 5 victories, against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Japan and Iraq, and two draws, against the United States and South Korea.

The next destination for the Colombian National Team will be Gelsenkirchen, where on Tuesday they will be facing Germany at 1:45 pm in our country.

DATASHEET

Colombia: Álvaro Montero, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Andrés Salazar; Jefferson Lerma, Juan Cuadrado (Jhon Arias, 58′), Diego Valoyes (Mateus Uribe, 58′), Jorge Carrascal (Óscar Cortés, 86′); Luis Diaz (Mateo Casierra, 73′) and Santos Borré (Yasser Asprilla, 73′).

Irak: Hassan, Faez Atiyah, Tahseen, Putros (Nadhim, 46′); Mohideen, Rashid (Attwan, 46′), Al-Ammari, Doski (Tariq, 69′); Bayesh (Rasan, 81′), Abdulla (Ayman, 69′) and Yakob (Alwan, 23′).

Referee: Miguel Nogueira (Portugal).

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN