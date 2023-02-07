The Colombian National Team was one step away from qualifying for the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, after defeating Ecuador 1-0 last night and adding six points.

The national team was already guaranteed a place at the orbital event and three units from the leaders, Brazil and Uruguay, who yesterday beat Paraguay 2-0 and Venezuela 4-1, respectively.

The hosts won thanks to an own goal by Ecuadorian defender Luis Córdova, who in his effort to parry a shot from attacker Óscar Cortés ended up sending the ball into the net at minute 21 of the game.

Despite the victory, the locals looked anxious throughout the match and the 33,000 people who filled the El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá, suffered in the second half before the siege of Ecuador, which had more of the ball and forced a save from goalkeeper Luis marquines.

Those led by Héctor Cárdenas could well increase the score and avoid anguish, but they rushed when it came to looking for the opposite goal, they exceeded in handling the ball or made bad decisions when it came to sharing it.

However, on three or four more occasions they demanded the rival goalkeeper and when he was not the one who drowned out the cry for goal, it was the defense, who took out a ball when it went to the back of the net.

Colombia, which still has a chance to win the title, will face Brazil and if they win, they will have to wait for a miracle and Uruguay lose.

Coach Cárdenas can rest easy because little by little he has been finding the ideal formation and added to this is the high level shown by men like Mantilla, the ‘Mexicano’ Álvarez, captain Puerta, Torres or Cabezas Hurtado, who are joined by the intensity and sacrifice of Cortés.

It may interest you: Brazil and Uruguay, first classified to the U-20 World Cup

The national team will face off on Thursday against the ‘canarinha’ starting at 8:00 pm in El Campín, which will be bursting again.

For Ecuador, which stood up to Colombia and took advantage of the local’s lack of pause in handling the ball in the midfield, last night was their third defeat in the final hexagonal of the South American Championship, which gives four spots to the Sub-World Cup. 20 from Indonesia and one from the Odesur Games, to which Brazil and Uruguay have already qualified.

Last night, in the run-up to the Colombia game, Brazil qualified by beating Paraguay 2-0, who sold their defeat dearly.

The winger Giovane opened the account for the ‘Verdeamarela’ with a header that, although powerful, entered with the complicity of the Paraguayan goalkeeper Ángel González after ten minutes of play.either. In the final stretch of the match, Ronald Cardoso, who entered the complement to replace the injured Marlon Gomes, doubled the advantage with another header (81).

The Guaraníes sought equality with a shower of centers on the El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá. But the goalkeeper Mycael – on two occasions – and the stick saved Brazil, which returns to the U-20 World Cup after being absent in the past two editions (2019 and 2017).

In turn, at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, south of Bogotá, Uruguay overwhelmed Venezuela 4-1 and secured the first of the four places in the region that the tournament awards for the World Cup.

A penalty goal from Fabricio Díaz (18) opened the path for Celeste. The Real Madrid Castilla striker, Álvaro Rodríguez (35, 78) and Ignacio Sosa (44) were in charge of breaking the equality that Venezuela had temporarily reached with their own goal from twelve steps from Brayan Alcocer (34).

In the standings, after Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia are Paraguay (1) and Venezuela (1) in the race for the two remaining places.