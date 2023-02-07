Of Salvatore Riggio

Oshwin Andries, a footballer stabbed in a fight, was treated and discharged. died on Saturday in his mother’s arms after getting worse. He dreamed of Barcelona and Sergio Busquets

Killed during an assault. the brutal and tragic end of Oshwin Andriesyoung star of the South African footballmurdered at the age of 19 years. His team, Stellenbosch FC, confirmed the news: We are mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries. Everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones, they tweeted Saturday.

Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time. Full statement pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2023

The news came a few hours after Stellenbosch’s success against Chippa United (2-1) in the Eastern Cape. According to an initial reconstruction, this young talent — central defender and South Africa Under 20 captainThat dreamed to play in Barcelona and take the place of his idol Sergio Busquets — died six days after being stabbed repeatedly with a pointed object after a altercation born of a misunderstanding. He was joking and it annoyed the suspect. He stabbed my brother in the side. Mia mamma was taking him to the hospital ed dead in his car, in his arms. extremely upset. He was the best…, the tale of Andries’ brother, Lee-Irwin.

According to local media, Andries had been hospitalized and then discharged. He would have died a few days after the terrible attack while he was rushed back to the hospital again from his family. Oshwin Andries passed away after his family took him to hospital. He was treated for stab wounds and discharged, then his family took him to Paarl hospital. The circumstances surrounding his stabbing are still being investigated, Police spokesman Captain Nowonga Sukwana said.

The league debut of this hapless talent, who he dreamed of wearing the jacket of the blaugrana, he had arrived in December 2021 at the age of 18 against Baroka. Now all of South African football mourns his passing. He would have turned 20 on February 24th.