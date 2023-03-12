The manager of the Colombian team participating in the World Baseball ClassicJolbert Cabrera, affirmed that the victory of his ninth in his first match against Mexico “Nothing changes, we must continue step by step, with the same mentality for each game that we have to face.”

Speaking to Agencia EFE from the city of Phoenix (Arizona, USA), Cabrera said that “We will continue to assume responsibility for the following matches and the conviction that we can move on to the next phase”.

Colombia defeated Mexico 5-4 at the start of Group C of the World Baseball Classic 2023which also includes the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Colombian team is aware that they need another two wins to have a chance to advance to the final stages of the tournament.

Colombia, which had a rest day this Sunday, will play again this Monday against Great Britain, considered the “World Baseball Classic Cinderella” and that in his first appearance he lost 6-2 against the United States.

“We are not going to look down on Great Britain because in baseball things are not easy and we will continue to work with the great players we have to advance in the tournament.”added Cabrera, who noted that “the goal is to advance

On Tuesday the “coffee growers” will face Canada and will close their participation in the group on Wednesday against the United States, which is the defending champion of the title that they won in 2017 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For baseball commentator Marcos Pérez “Colombia is a team made, formed, with good players, sprinkled with the great teams of the Major Leagues in the United States.”

He highlighted that Mexico suffered with the pitches of Guillermo Zúñiga, the catches of Giovanny Urshela, and the youngsters Dayan Frías and Jordan Díaz, of whom he said “they are a reality in baseball in the United States“he told the EFE Agency.

On the part of the journalist Orlando Palma He opined in statements to the EFE Agency that the merit of Colombia’s triumph is that in Mexico’s lineup everyone has experience in the Major Leagues, in addition to having Julio Urías, the best Mexican pitcher today.

“Urías finished with the best ERA in the National League, also won 17 games and was a Cy Young Award candidate”he said, adding that “Colombia has nothing to lose and a lot to gain, and if they beat Canada, that will be the big news.”but if Canada wins it is normal for it to happen and the same happens with the United States“.