Home News Colombia coach cautious, after winning the World Baseball Classic
News

Colombia coach cautious, after winning the World Baseball Classic

by admin
Colombia coach cautious, after winning the World Baseball Classic

The manager of the Colombian team participating in the World Baseball ClassicJolbert Cabrera, affirmed that the victory of his ninth in his first match against Mexico “Nothing changes, we must continue step by step, with the same mentality for each game that we have to face.”

Speaking to Agencia EFE from the city of Phoenix (Arizona, USA), Cabrera said that “We will continue to assume responsibility for the following matches and the conviction that we can move on to the next phase”.

It may interest you: They received FC Barcelona with tickets at the Athletic de Bilbao stadium.

Colombia defeated Mexico 5-4 at the start of Group C of the World Baseball Classic 2023which also includes the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Colombian team is aware that they need another two wins to have a chance to advance to the final stages of the tournament.

Colombia, which had a rest day this Sunday, will play again this Monday against Great Britain, considered the World Baseball Classic Cinderella” and that in his first appearance he lost 6-2 against the United States.

“We are not going to look down on Great Britain because in baseball things are not easy and we will continue to work with the great players we have to advance in the tournament.”added Cabrera, who noted that “the goal is to advance

Read also: Spanish Prosecutor’s Office denounced FC Barcelona, ​​along with former directors for the Negreira case.

On Tuesday the “coffee growers” will face Canada and will close their participation in the group on Wednesday against the United States, which is the defending champion of the title that they won in 2017 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

See also  School, delays in elementary school and headmasters under stress for the two extra hours of gymnastics

For baseball commentator Marcos Pérez “Colombia is a team made, formed, with good players, sprinkled with the great teams of the Major Leagues in the United States.”

He highlighted that Mexico suffered with the pitches of Guillermo Zúñiga, the catches of Giovanny Urshela, and the youngsters Dayan Frías and Jordan Díaz, of whom he said “they are a reality in baseball in the United Stateshe told the EFE Agency.

On the part of the journalist Orlando Palma He opined in statements to the EFE Agency that the merit of Colombia’s triumph is that in Mexico’s lineup everyone has experience in the Major Leagues, in addition to having Julio Urías, the best Mexican pitcher today.

“Urías finished with the best ERA in the National League, also won 17 games and was a Cy Young Award candidate”he said, adding that “Colombia has nothing to lose and a lot to gain, and if they beat Canada, that will be the big news.”but if Canada wins it is normal for it to happen and the same happens with the United States“.

You may also like

Barcelona controversially beat Athletic Bilbao and remains the...

The Government and the Bank of the Republic...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Warning and...

Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh, negotiations at risk...

Celebrate National Day of Lake Ilopango and anniversary...

‘Supermán’ López blew up and was crowned champion...

More violent demonstrations and deaths in Peru

The crystalline heart of the Guabizhún lagoon

In Guacochito, hooded individuals murdered a man

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy