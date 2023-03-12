PROJECT

The Department of Environment, Health and Hygiene of the Municipality of Riobamba recovers the “Jardines del Norte” park, located on Avenida Bicentenario and Gonzalo Zaldumbide. The project seeks to promote the recreational and social area of ​​the sector.

Works in the park “Jardines del Norte”.

This space abandoned for several years has been intervened to provide green and sports areas to the sector. Currently, the works are 70% complete.

Luis Chacán, contractor of the work, indicated that he carried out a total transformation, with the construction of walls and protection mesh next to the bicentennial avenue. ¨Concrete walkways were made with ornamental paving stones, a subfloor was readjusted, we will also place synthetic grass in the children’s play area and outdoor gym¨.

In addition, he indicated that he will improve the lighting of the park, the sports fields and green areas for the benefit of the citizenry. According to Chacán, each park has a unique and colorful design to change the appearance of the city.

Soledad Romero, Director of the Environment, the municipal crews will carry out the veneering, ornamentation of the green areas and planting of shrub species in the coming days. “The delivery period is 120 days for the comprehensive intervention of four parks that make up a single project: La Alborada, Jardines del Norte, Las Dalias and Fausto Molina.”

The Empowerment and care of the green areas by the residents of the sector is important, to avoid the misuse of these recovered areas.