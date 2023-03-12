Home Entertainment Oscar 2023: Why is the color of the carpet “champagne”?
This Sunday the Oscar 2023 awards began to be held. In the preview of the celebration, the conductors Axel Kuschevatzky and Lety Sahagún highlighted the change in the color of the classic carpet and made many wonder why this year it is not the usual classic red color .

Before the awards ceremony, the creative consultants Lisa Love, the Vogue contributor, and Raúl Ávila, the creative director of the Met Gala in New York, were in charge of making the decision to change the color of the tapestry where the nominees.

“We asked our (decorating) team for a look that would work both day and night,” explained Bill Kramer, director of the Academy. According to some reports, the rug in this shade becomes more versatile for photos of celebrities arriving during the day and is still functional without sunlight.

“We turned a day event into night,” Lisa Love said in an interview with the Associated Press. After trying different colors, they finally settled on light beige. Despite the color change, they assured that it is correct to refer to it as a “red carpet”.

