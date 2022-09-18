Raising a placard for love and walking with love, Minhang District held a charity auction of Wu Yiren’s calligraphy and painting works by teachers and studentsFly into the homes of ordinary people

“12,000”, “13,000”… Raise a card for love! On September 17, a special charity auction was being held at the “Huiyin Blue House” in Minhang District Cultural Park. “Love 365 Star Treasure Fund” – the charity auction of Wu Yiren’s calligraphy and painting works by teachers and students has a warm atmosphere.

Caption: Caring people raise their placards one after another.Photo by Lu Zhe

In order to help the construction of the social care and assistance system for autistic people in Minhang District and provide necessary assistance for the survival and development of the families of autistic patients, the Shanghai Charity Foundation Minhang Representative Office has established the “Love 365 Star Treasure Fund”, calling on enterprises and individuals to help Love for people with autism and their families.

After learning the news, Mr. Wu Yiren, a famous calligraphy, painting and seal engraver, responded positively to the initiative. At the time of Mr. Wu Yiren’s 80th birthday, he not only took the lead in donating works, but also called on students to collect calligraphy and painting works together.

So there was a scene of love surging on the morning of the 17th. “Eight-rank string songs, the fragrance of ink and painting, raise your hand for love, and walk with love.” At the charity auction, 52 works (groups) appeared in the auction one by one, and many of them went through multiple rounds of auctions and finally sold for 724,500 yuan. charity. All these donations will be injected into the “Love 365 Star Treasure Fund”, which will be used for the autism rehabilitation charity in Minhang District to help autistic children get out of their families and integrate into society.

Zhu Xuejun, Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Party Group of Minhang District and President of the Minhang District Representative Office of the Municipal Charity Foundation, issued a donation certificate to Mr. Wu Yiren, and expressed his heartfelt thanks and sincere respect to him and all the caring people who participated in the event today.

The event was hosted by the Minhang District Representative Office of Shanghai Charity Foundation, and co-organized by Chunshen Painting and Calligraphy Institute, Xinmin Auction House, and Shanghai Mingjing Culture Company.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Lu Zhe

Wu Yi people, do not sign Sima Yourein, Ning Wu, Drunken Man, Ten Thousand Lotus Garden, Lei Deaf Mountain House, White Donkey Zen House, Suiyun Pavilion, etc. Member of Xiling Seal Society, member of Chinese Calligraphers Association, director of Shanghai Calligraphers Association, director of Shanghai Seal Society, deputy director of Art Committee, painter of Shanghai Academy of Painting and Calligraphy, famous master of calligraphy, painting and seal cutting, former deputy of Shanghai Minhang District Federation of Literary and Art Circles Chairman, Chairman of Shanghai Minhang District Artists Association, President of Shanghai Minhang Painting and Calligraphy Institute.

Under the tutelage of senior masters such as Qian Juntao, Qian Shoutie and Luo Fuyi, he has studied calligraphy, painting and seal carving for more than 60 years. He has made achievements in many art fields and enjoys a high reputation in China. He has published about 40 books, mainly including “Fifty Lectures on Seal Cutting”, “Learn from Me”, “Learning the Roots of Chinese Characters”, “Wu Yiren’s Calligraphy on Han Slips”, “Wu Yiren’s Calligraphy, Painting and Seal Cutting Collection”, “Wu Yiren’s Inscriptions on Han Portrait Stones”, “Dream Around Lijiang – Naxi” Pictographic Calligraphy and Engraving”, “Wu Yiren’s Art World“, etc.

Wu Yiren’s calligraphy on Han bamboo slips has strong and straight lines, suitable for dryness and dampness. The structure is organically blended with seal script and script, which is ups and downs, simple and elegant, extraordinary and refined. Wu Changshuo, Li Kuchan and other senior masters have words in their paintings and paintings in their words. Their freehand brushwork of flowers and birds is simple and concise, elegant in style, and dynamic in silence. Modern families have gradually formed their own elegant, simple, refreshing and ancient style. The most commendable is their continuous pursuit and exploration of the art of side-marking. They used Han bamboo slips to be printed on stone, and they were the first to incorporate ancient ancestors’ rock paintings. Side models, simple and humble, high and concise.

