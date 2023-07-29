Home » Colombia, committed to beating Germany and going to the round of 16
Colombia, committed to beating Germany and going to the round of 16

Meanwhile, Germany will try to overwhelm Colombia as it did with Morocco with its main star, the forward Alexandra Popp. For the clash, Felicitas Rauch will be out in defense, injured on a knee and who is already the third defender that Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team has lost.

“It will be a difficult match because Colombia is a good team and so are we, we hope to win. We have seen that it is a team that attacks very hard, with a lot of energy and tries to play close to the rival goal. They have very good forwards, fast, but we want to play our game and define it ourselves”, revealed the coach.

The details of Colombia VS Germany

Probable lineups of Colombia VS Germany

Germany: Merle Frohms, Svenja Huth, Kathy Hendrich, Sara Doorsoun, Marina Hegering, Sara Däbritz, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl, Alexandra Popp y Jule Brand

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Colombia: Catalina Pérez, Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya and Diana Ospina, Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos, Catalina Usme and Mayra Ramírez

Coach: Ángelo Marsiglia, assistant coach Nelson Abadía, who is serving a suspension

Referee: Melissa Borjas (HON)

Time: 9.30 GMT

Stadium: Sydney Football Stadium in Australia.

