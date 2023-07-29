Cycling, as well as a sport and a passion, is increasingly synonymous with sustainability, respect for the environment and social inclusion. Reconciling growth and innovation with a more equitable distribution of resources and careful use of the raw materials at our disposal is one of the prerogatives that Elastic Interface does not want to give up.

The company from San Vendemiano (TV) has long since begun an accurate study of materials, processes and production techniques to rationalize the use of energy resources, from water to electricity, significantly reducing waste and the emission of polluting substances.

The path of responsibility undertaken by Elastic Interface aims at the creation of a high-quality, long-lasting product with a constant reduction of the environmental impact. At the same time, Elastic Interface is committed to supporting local non-profit organizations, which involve disadvantaged people, to develop new clothing items.

(I’M)PERFECT by Elastic Interface: the eco-sustainable cycling pad

Perfection is a matter of perspective. We are all different and unique in our imperfection. Elastic Interface thinks that perfection is eliminating waste and making the best use of all production materials.

Elastic Interface presented a capsule collection that includes a pad made with a patchwork of reused fabrics that maintain the original performance: it is (I’M)PERFECT. Someone will remember the pc cases distributed by Elastic Interface as part of the I’mPerfect project.

The objectives of this new line are mainly two: zero waste and positive social impact.

(I’M)PERFECT by Elastic Interface: zero material waste and positive social impact

Indeed, the (I’m)Perfect pad program aims to reduce material waste to zero by using discontinued fabrics, fabrics with aesthetic imperfections and reintroducing unusable fabrics into the industrial textile supply chain. All this does not affect the high comfort of the chamois and performance.

The other goal is to create a positive social impact by supporting local non-profit organizations that carry out activities of general interest and social utility with disadvantaged people, developing together new garments from fabrics that cannot be used for cycling pads.

New patchwork version of the Endurance Anatomic HD I’mPerfect pads

The (I’m)Perfect collection presents a new patchwork version of the Endurance Anatomic HD I’mPerfect pads, suitable for long distances both on and off road.

These limited edition pieces, characterized by an original and distinguished look, offer high-level protection and guarantee the same quality standards as all other Elastic Interface products.

Dedicated to female and male cyclists who travel long distances, these chamois feature specific designs and constructions for the male and female anatomy, ensuring excellent fit and interaction with the saddle. The fabrics of the (I’m)Perfect pads receive a bacteriostatic treatment that prevents irritation and skin rashes caused by perspiration. To increase comfort, the seams are of the “Flat Lock” type: the seam is flat, guaranteeing optimal comfort for the cyclist.

Endurace Anatomic HD I’mPerfect is certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.

When cyclists opt for the (I’m)Perfect pad, they choose protection with guaranteed comfort for long periods and the awareness of contributing to the protection of the environment and the society in which we live.

READ ALSO: Cycling, skin irritation in intimate areas and chafing cream

DISCOVER I BRANDS THAT INCORPORATE ELASTIC INTERFACE PADS.

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

