The two teams were barely measuring each other when a compromised delivery from Vargas to Mojica led the Vilarreal winger to take a mala decision and trying to return the ball to the center of the field, with the bad luck that the rebound fell to Son Heung–minwho had all the time in the world to comfortably send the ball into the net with the goal unguarded.

Colombia got better something with the gol and Santos Borré achieved to connect a dangerous header that went high and left left-back Kim Jin-su injured.

But those of nestor Lorenzo they continued to exhibit problems getting the ball out of their own half when the South Korean Asians advanced the pressure.

The personality and the claw when it came to making transitions with each steal of the ball, he made the South Korean team feel more dangerous, and at the third foul on the edge of the area Son Heung-min did not forgive and placed the ball back in the back of the goal.

But the Colombia that came out after the break was different, especially after Valoyes recovered wonderfully on the right side of the area in minute 2 after receiving and stumbled and sent a pass to the heart of the South Korean area that James, with Patience and elegance, he converted into a goal connecting with his prized left foot.

The goal spurred on the coffee growers, as shown by the marvelous run, just three minutes later and again from the right flank, by Muñoz who ended with another impeccable delivery from below that Carrascal finished off to equalize.

Colombia continued to make their best asset on the right flank to create danger and several attacks from that flank frightened them, and even a corner kick taken from that flank ended in another Santos Borré header that hit the crossbar.

The South Koreans, who like to face matches with a very youthful energy, showing their excitement with each stolen ball, with each favorable shot, noticed the lack of gasoline in the tank in the second section and only in the final sighs, with the entry of Lee Kang-in, they were able to do real damage.

In fact, Muñoz managed to get a shot from Oh Hyeon-gyu under the sticks in the 87th minute.

Lozano tried to give more ammunition to the Colombian attack with the entry of Dylan Borrero and Falcao García in the last ten minutes, and although the marker no longer moved the coffee team, with much more clarity when it came to getting the ball played from the field own in the second part, ended up leaving a better taste in the mouth than expected.