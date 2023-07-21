Colombia has 54 massacres in 2023

With the death of the third victim of the attack that occurred last week in a restaurant in the municipality of Buga, Indepaz announced that there are already 54 massacres that occurred in 2023 in Colombia.

With this, there are now nine massacres that have occurred in Valle del Cauca during this year.

As will be recalled, armed men attacked a group of people who were in a restaurant in Ciudad Señora, two of them died during the incident, while two others were injured and were taken to a care center.

One of the injured died shortly after due to the seriousness of the injuries, for which Indepaz announced that this becomes the 54th massacre that has occurred in the country.

The three victims, Indepaz reported, were real estate brokers residing in Popayán and were murdered while they were having a conversation in a public establishment in Buga.

The authorities advance the investigations to find the whereabouts of the murderers.

On the other hand, the Ombudsman’s Office issued an alert in which it stressed that it is important to point out that the occurrence of certain cases of selective homicide and multiple configuration/massacre monitored by this entity, can illustrate the described scenario.

In this sense, the Ombudsman indicated that it is expected that in targeted rural and urban areas there will be effects on the civilian population, deepening the violations of Human Rights and infractions of International Humanitarian Law.

In this sense, he recalled that in the area where the massacre occurred there is a presence of local criminal gangs, the Adán Izquierdo Company of the self-styled Western Bloc of the Farc and the ELN.

He also recalled that this area is the jurisdiction of the Third Division of the Army.

During this 2023, according to Indepaz, there have been 54 massacres, for a total of 176 victims murdered throughout the country.

The entity recalled that in 2022 there were a total of 94 massacres with 300 victims, and in 2021 there were 96 massacres with 338 victims.

In addition, in 2020, 91 massacres were reported, for 381 victims of violence.

On the other hand, Indepaz denounced that so far this year a total of 91 social leaders have been murdered throughout the country.

The entity maintains permanent monitoring of the massacres and deaths of leaders in Colombia.

Regarding the victims of Buga, the commander of the Valle Police, Colonel Ever Gómez, said that they were having a conversation in the restaurant, when two men who had arrived on a motorcycle entered the place and began to shoot and then escaped from the place, apparently with the support of the occupants of a car.

The officer said that a special group has already been appointed to capture those responsible for this crime.

One of the victims who died at the scene had worked for a radio station in Popayán, for which reason various sectors of the White City rejected this violent act and demanded justice from the authorities.

