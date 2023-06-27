Colombia honors Drugia, mother of the dog Wilson who lost the four children in search

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, decorated Drugia, the mother of the dog Wilson, who is still missing after participating in the search for the four indigenous brothers who were lost for 40 days in the jungle of southern Colombia after surviving an accident aerial. Photo social networks

Colombian President Gustavo Petrodecorated Drugia, the mother of the dog Wilsonwho remains missing after participating in the search for the four indigenous brothers who were lost for 40 days in the jungle of southern Colombia after surviving a plane crash.

Drugia received this Monday, June 26, 2023, together with his trainer, soldier Anderson Acosta, a “symbolic” medal during the decoration ceremony for the military and indigenous people who participated in Operation Hope, in the search for minors, who They are recovering from their stay in the jungle in a hospital in the capital.

Wilson became a hero for Colombia, after it became known that he was able to find the minors, but the military never found the canine, which was part of their ranks, and now, almost 2 months after the accident, they consider it unlikely to appear.

In the drawings that the four minors painted in the hospital, in fact, the dog appears, drawn among the jungle that kept them hidden for 40 days, after the plane where they were traveling with their mother crashed on May 1, a indigenous leader and the pilot, who were found dead.

The minors, who remain in the Pediatric area of ​​the Central Military Hospital (HMC), are the 13-year-old girl Lesly Mukutuy, who was in charge of taking care of her brothers Soleiny Mukutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 5 years old, and Cristin Neruman Ranoque, a baby who completed her first year of life in the Amazon jungle located between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare.

Their recovery is “positive” and “stable” after the advanced state of malnutrition and dehydration in which the indigenous children found themselves.

Nearly two hundred soldiers participated in their search, accompanied by some 80 indigenous people and indigenous guards, who collaborated in an unprecedented way to find the children in the jungles of southern Guaviare, where they were finally found on June 9.

This Monday, together with Drugia, these rescuers and the heads of the institutions and ministries that also helped in this intense search were also decorated by President Petro.

They had been lost for more than a month in the dense and virgin jungle located near the Chiribiquete National Park after on May 1 a Cessna 206 plane operated by the Avianline Charter’s company, coming from the indigenous reservation of Araracuara, where the family, will crash in this area. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

