Colombia in the Open Water Finswimming World Cup

With two dozen athletes, the Colombia Swimming Team with Fins will compete for the medals of the twenty-first edition of the Senior CMAS World Open Water Championship.

In Belgrade, capital of Serbia, in Europe, the national open water finswimming team will make up the competition program of the orbital event organized by the World Confederation of Underwater Activities, CMAS.

Led by Juan David Vivas, Natalia Sánchez, Alejandro Hurtado, Laura Saavedra, Juan Sebastián Gómez, María Clara Lopera, Enmanuel Arango, all multi-medallists in the V South American Games in Playa Santa Marta 2023, among others, the national delegation will seek to continue standing out in the international arena.

It is important to note that the powers of the World Open Water Finswimming Championships, absolute category, the following will begin Wednesday, September 27 and will last until Friday, the 29th of the same month.

In addition, Lake Sava, located at one of the exits from Belgrade, will be the spot that stages the actions of the global competition and where the Colombian legion will fight for the world podium.

