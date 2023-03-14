9
Colombia is the country that gets up the earliest, but it is also the least productive. – The newspaper
Recently, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, revealed a study which indicates that Colombia is the country that gets up the earliest in the world; on average a citizen wakes up at 6:31 in the morning.
In other words, Colombians wake up 24 minutes earlier than Indonesia, which occupies the second position on the list.
Early risers countries:
-
Colombia, on average, wakes up at 6:31 am
-
Indonesia, at 6:55 a.m.
-
Japan, at 7:09 a.m.
-
México, 7:09 a.m.
-
Denmark, 7:19 a.m.
-
United States 7:20 a.m.
-
Germany, 7:25 am
-
Brazil, 7:31
-
Canada, 7:33 a.m.
-
UK, 7:33 a.m.
However, this is not reflected in the economic productivity of the country. Since, the labor productivity index is the lowest; On average, for each hour of work in the country it is US$19.50 dollars, which is equivalent to $92,100 Colombian pesos.
According to a study revealed by the OECD, Colombia leads the list of the least productive countries taking into account the economic profitability figures, even having one of the longest working hours in the countries of the region, followed by countries such as Mexico, South Africa, Costa Rica, Chile, Greece, Hungary, Portugal and Poland.
According to Sebastián Trujillo, an analyst of global indicators for the OECD, “this report reflects a great paradox, we are the country that works the longest hours, this year for the first time, we were the one that worked the most, normally that place is occupied by Mexico (…) but Despite all that we work, we are the least productive of the countries that are in the OECD”.
This is mainly due to the little training that workers have who, “are not trained to produce what we produce,” explained the expert. In addition, he pointed out that the big problem “has to do with education (…) which means that when young people enter the labor market, they do not have the capacity to produce more.”
Likewise, Trujillo stated that “this study reflects that the most humble people are the ones who spend more time on public transport to get to their jobs and fulfill their legal hours. That is also time that those people waste.”
On the contrary, Canada is one of the early risers in the world, since their day starts at 7:33 am, but they work eight hours less a week than in Colombia. That is, 40 hours.
As in Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United States. States, who also work 40-hour weeks or less.
Currently, the Government is developing a bill, under the leadership of the Ministry of Labour, to reduce the work week by six hours. In other words, the country would go from 48 to 42 hours without this impacting the payment of workers.
With this, the National Government accepts the international regulations with which it has even gone so far as to generate only four working days weekly in some nations.