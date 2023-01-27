Julian Andres Santa

Today the fifth and last day of the group stage of the South American Sub-20 Championship is played, where simultaneously at 7:30 pm, the Colombian National Team will face Argentina at the Pascual Guerrero stadium and at the Deportivo Cali, Brazil faces Paraguay.

La Tricolor, which started beating the Brazilians in a very good game last day but could not hold the score and ended up giving up a point, must now ensure their qualification to the final phase against the Argentines, who went from being eliminated to having the last option. The accounts are clear: whoever wins advances to the round and even for Colombia a draw would be enough.

The leader of group A is Brazil with seven points and +5 in their goal difference, followed by Paraguay also with 7 and +2. Colombia is third with five units and Argentina fourth with three. The group is closed by Peru without points.