Home News Colombia plays qualifying against Argentina
News

Colombia plays qualifying against Argentina

by admin

Julian Andres Santa

Today the fifth and last day of the group stage of the South American Sub-20 Championship is played, where simultaneously at 7:30 pm, the Colombian National Team will face Argentina at the Pascual Guerrero stadium and at the Deportivo Cali, Brazil faces Paraguay.

La Tricolor, which started beating the Brazilians in a very good game last day but could not hold the score and ended up giving up a point, must now ensure their qualification to the final phase against the Argentines, who went from being eliminated to having the last option. The accounts are clear: whoever wins advances to the round and even for Colombia a draw would be enough.

The leader of group A is Brazil with seven points and +5 in their goal difference, followed by Paraguay also with 7 and +2. Colombia is third with five units and Argentina fourth with three. The group is closed by Peru without points.

See also  International Yoga Day: India, Modi celebrates in Mysore

You may also like

They ask Petro to accept the resignation of...

Two former officials of the Mayor’s Office of...

Petro requests internal investigation of harassment complaints in...

Qin Gang uses Lunar for New Year’s greetings,...

President of the House of Representatives will open...

Patía peasants protest

To protect the health of the elderly, patients...

Mirith Lafaurie, leads voting intention in Cerro de...

The Chinese New Year in the camera lens...

Víctor Andrés, was not disabled

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy