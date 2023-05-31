Colombia secures its place in the quarterfinals, thrashing Slovakia 5-1

An exciting match played at the San Juan Stadium. The Colombian team thrashed Slovakia 5-1, thus ensuring their qualification to the quarterfinals of the U20 World Cup that takes place in Argentina.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas stood out for its dominance on the field of play and its efficiency in attack, especially in the second half. It was a game that remained balanced in the first half, but everything changed in the second chapter when the Colombians unlocked the score in just four minutes.

The first goal came in the 48th minute, when Oscar Cortés was present on the scoreboard with a powerful shot that left the Slovak goalkeeper without options. Just two minutes later, Yaser Asprilla increased the lead with impeccable finishing inside the box.

The Colombian forcefulness did not stop there. At minute 52, striker Tomás Ángel was present with an accurate shot that left the rival goalkeeper without a chance. Ángel, who became the outstanding figure of the match, scored again at minute 63. Cortés put Colombia’s fifth at 90+4′.

Colombia’s dominance in all facets of the game was evident, maintaining absolute control of the ball and showing great defensive solidity, although Slovakia was able to embellish the score through Timotej Jambor at minute 87′.